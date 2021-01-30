BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Advertisement

Bayern win yet again and remain clear at the top of the Bundesliga

Second-placed RB Leipzig kept pace with Bayern after Christopher Nkunku scored in a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen.

By AFP Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 8:38 PM
32 minutes ago 279 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5340617
Lewandowski scores Bayern's third.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Lewandowski scores Bayern's third.
Lewandowski scores Bayern's third.
Image: DPA/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH REMAIN seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga following a 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim as Robert Lewandowski continued his incredible scoring run with his 24th league goal this season.

Lewandowski scored for the ninth straight Bundesliga game, while Jerome Boateng, Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry also hit the net at the Allianz Arena

“4-1 is a very good result for us. We have won our last four games – that is our yardstick,” said head coach Hansi Flick, whose side have regained form after back-to-back league and cup defeats earlier this month.

The European champions exacted perfect revenge for their only defeat of 2020 after losing by the same 4-1 scoreline at Hoffenheim last September.

Bayern were all business in Munich as Boateng headed the hosts into an early lead. Mueller then added a second having earlier struck the post.

It was 2-1 at the break as Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric, who netted twice in the reverse meeting with Bayern, volleyed home a cross for his fifth goal in three games.

However, Bayern moved up a gear in the second half.

Lewandowski tapped home having typically been in the right place at the right time after a Kingsley Coman shot was parried.

It became a rout when Coman won the ball back and chipped over the defence for Gnabry to fire between the legs of Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann with an hour gone. 

A fifth Bayern goal was disallowed following a VAR review with Leroy Sane offside in the build-up before Benjamin Pavard turned home.

However, Mueller still saw room for improvement.

“Because it was relatively easy for us to get into the danger zone up front, we missed a trick or two at the back” said Mueller, who praised the assured performance of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. 

Second-placed RB Leipzig kept pace with Bayern in the table after Christopher Nkunku scored in a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Peter Bosz’s Leverkusen dropped to fourth after a third defeat in the last fortnight.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Eintracht Frankfurt replaced them in third as Portugal striker Andre Silva scored twice, taking his tally this season to 16 league goals, in a 3-1 home win over Hertha Berlin.

- Sancho shines -

After three matches without a win, Borussia Dortmund climbed to fifth with a 3-1 home victory over Augsburg as England winger Jadon Sancho notched his third goal of the new year.

firo-30-01-2021-soccer-soccer-1st-bundesliga-season-202021-bvb-borussia-dortmund-fc-augsburg Jadon Sancho celebrates his goal for Dortmund. Source: DPA/PA Images

Dreadful Dortmund defending afforded Andre Hahn too much time and space in the area to fire Augsburg into an early lead.

Erling Braut Haaland blasted a penalty attempt against the crossbar on 21 minutes,

the third spot-kick missed by Dortmund this season.

However, Thomas Delaney calmed their nerves with a headed goal from a corner before Sancho put Dortmund ahead.

Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai then scored an own goal as Dortmund bounced back from consecutive defeats.

“A win like that is much nicer than the results we have had in recent weeks,” admitted Dortmund winger Julian Brandt.

Borussia Moenchengladbach became the latest big name to struggle at Union Berlin after being held to a 1-1 draw.

Leverkusen and Dortmund have already lost in eastern Berlin this season and Gladbach needed an Alassane Plea equaliser to get the point which leaves them seventh.

Schalke remained rooted to the bottom, now nine points from escaping the relegation places, after a 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie