Olise and Kane on target as Bayern Munich dispatch Freiburg

MICHAEL OLISE SCORED twice and set up three more goals as Bayern Munich came from two down to beat Freiburg 6-2 at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Olise created goals for Lennart Karl, Dayot Upamecano and Nicolas Jackson, while Harry Kane also got on the scoresheet as Bayern clicked into gear, having trailed after early goals from Freiburg’s Yuito Suzuki and Johan Manzambi.
The win sent Bayern eight points at the top of the table, after Borussia Dortmund dropped points at home to Stuttgart.
With Wednesday’s trip to Arsenal on his mind, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany shuffled his deck, leaving captain Joshua Kimmich on the bench and resting former Gunners forward Serge Gnabry.
The move looked to have backfired early with Suzuki and Manzambi both scoring from set-pieces to put Freiburg two up.
Bayern stormed back, teenage winger Karl collecting an Olise pass and sliding home. The starlet then created Bayern’s second for Olise, repaying the favour for the France forward to hit a deflected shot home from close range.
Karl had a goal struck off for offside early in the second but Bayern took the lead shortly after, Upamecano tapping in an Olise corner.
Kane scored with half an hour remaining, blasting in from close range for Bayern’s fourth. The England captain now has 24 goals in 18 games in all competitions this season, including 14 from 11 in the league.
Olise teed up Jackson for a fifth and then added a late goal to round out the comeback and complete an incredible performance for the defending German champions, who have dropped just two points in 18 matches in all competitions this season.
Borussia Dortmund led twice but were twice pegged back in a 3-3 home draw against Stuttgart, with visiting Germany striker Deniz Undav scoring a second-half hat-trick.
An Emre Can penalty and a Maximilian Beier tap-in had Dortmund 2-0 up at half-time. Undav scored twice either side of home striker Serhou Guirassy having a goal struck off for offside.
Dortmund thought they had won when Karim Adeyemi scored on the counter in the final minute, but Undav completed his hat-trick in the first minute of stoppage time to snatch a point.
Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen cruised to a 3-1 win away at Wolfsburg, with Jonas Hofmann, Edmond Tapsoba and Malik Tillman scoring for the visitors.
The win took Leverkusen past Dortmund and Stuttgart into second.
In Spain, Barcelona made a triumphant return to their rebuilt Camp Nou stadium with a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to go joint top of La Liga, following two and a half years playing in exile.
The Spanish champions had planned to reopen their stadium a year ago but construction delays and other setbacks meant they were forced to wait for their homecoming, before a reduced capacity crowd of 45,157.
Ferran Torres netted a brace after Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring. Fermin Lopez also struck in a comfortable win against Athletic, who had Oihan Sancet sent off in the second half.
Hansi Flick’s side pulled level with Real Madrid at the top of the table. Los Blancos visit Elche on Sunday.
Barca set off fireworks before and after the game as a little more than 45,000 fans filled the three stands which had been opened.
Despite exorbitant prices, the match was virtually sold out. Barca hope to be able to open up more seats by 2026, and be at the full 105,000 capacity next season.
Barcelona players celebrate a goal on their homecoming. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
In Spain, Barcelona made a triumphant return to their rebuilt Camp Nou stadium with a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to go joint top of La Liga, following two and a half years playing in exile.
The Spanish champions had planned to reopen their stadium a year ago but construction delays and other setbacks meant they were forced to wait for their homecoming, before a reduced capacity crowd of 45,157.
Ferran Torres netted a brace after Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring. Fermin Lopez also struck in a comfortable win against Athletic, who had Oihan Sancet sent off in the second half.
Hansi Flick’s side pulled level with Real Madrid at the top of the table. Los Blancos visit Elche on Sunday.
Barca set off fireworks before and after the game as a little more than 45,000 fans filled the three stands which had been opened.
Despite exorbitant prices, the match was virtually sold out. Barca hope to be able to open up more seats by 2026, and be at the full 105,000 capacity next season.
