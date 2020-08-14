Bayern stun Barca with four first-half goals in Champions League quarter-final

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE stunned Barcelona in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final, firing home four first-half goals to put themselves in pole position for a semi-final spot.

The German giants are ahead 4-1 at half-time in Lisbon, a dominant opening display leaving Barcelona shell-shocked.

Thomas Mueller opened the scoring in the 4th minute and while Barcelona gained some respite when drawing level three minutes later thanks to an own goal from David Alaba, the rest of the half brought plenty more pain.

Ivan Perisic in the 22nd minute, Serge Gnabry in the 28th minute and Mueller again in the 31st minute were all on target to leave the Bundesliga champions in the driving seat.

More to follow…