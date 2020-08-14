This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 14 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern stun Barca with four first-half goals in Champions League quarter-final

It’s 4-1 at the break in favour of the Bundesliga champions.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Aug 2020, 8:52 PM
3 minutes ago 122 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5176344
Bayern celebrate Thomas Mueller's first-half goal.
Image: Rafael Marchante
Bayern celebrate Thomas Mueller's first-half goal.
Bayern celebrate Thomas Mueller's first-half goal.
Image: Rafael Marchante

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE stunned Barcelona in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final, firing home four first-half goals to put themselves in pole position for a semi-final spot.

The German giants are ahead 4-1 at half-time in Lisbon, a dominant opening display leaving Barcelona shell-shocked.

Thomas Mueller opened the scoring in the 4th minute and while Barcelona gained some respite when drawing level three minutes later thanks to an own goal from David Alaba, the rest of the half brought plenty more pain.

Ivan Perisic in the 22nd minute, Serge Gnabry in the 28th minute and Mueller again in the 31st minute were all on target to leave the Bundesliga champions in the driving seat.

More to follow…

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie