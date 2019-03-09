This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 9 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top

The Polish star bagged a brace of goals against Wolfsburg to become the leading foreign goalscorer in Bundesliga history.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 5:14 PM
16 minutes ago 694 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4532438
Lewandowski celebrating a goal for Bayern Munich.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Lewandowski celebrating a goal for Bayern Munich.
Lewandowski celebrating a goal for Bayern Munich.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI BECAME the leading foreign goalscorer in Bundesliga history as Bayern Munich hammered Wolfsburg 6-0 to leapfrog Borussia Dortmund and move top of the table.

Borussia Dortmund beat a struggling Stuttgart side 3-1 but Niko Kovac’s team collected their 12th win in 13 league games to ensure they became the new league leaders on goal difference.

Bayern have never lost at home to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and first-half goals from Serge Gnabry – who signed a new contract this week – and Lewandowski set up a comfortable victory at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

After the break James Rodriguez, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich added to the scoreline, with Lewandowski scoring his second, and Bayern got the perfect boost ahead of a Champions League second leg against Liverpool by moving above BVB despite their win.

Lewandowski hit five goals in nine minutes off the bench against Wolfsburg in the 2015-16 season but he wasted an early chance by failing to control a lofted Muller pass.

Yannick Gerhardt headed Maximilian Arnold’s corner over the crossbar, then Bayern took the lead in the 34th minute.

Kimmich’s stepovers left Arnold dazzled and Muller pulled the ball back for Gnabry to nudge in from close range, the winger then creating a second goal within three minutes.

A throughball from James found Gnabry and he unselfishly squared for Lewandowski to tap in and pass veteran former Bayern forward Claudio Pizarro on the list of foreign goalscorers.

Bavaria Munich - VfL Wolfsburg Bayern Munich are in pole position in the Bundesliga. Source: DPA/PA Images

James scored the third himself in the 52nd minute, beating Koen Casteels with a placed 20-yard finish, the goalkeeper later making a fine save to tip over Muller’s drive.

But the Bayern forward would not be denied again in the 76th minute, slotting home Franck Ribery’s pass to end a week that saw him dropped from the Germany squad on a high.

And although Dortmund got back in front against Stuttgart, Kimmich and Lewandowski added late headers from Ribery centres to boost Bayern’s more impressive goal difference further.

Bayern could not be doing more to put pressure on Dortmund, who had been top since their sixth game of the season.

It might yet go right down to the wire but with Bayern now leading the table, few would bet against the champions winning what would be their seventh title in a row.

Muller and Kimmich are suspended for Bayern’s last-16 second leg at home to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday. Kovac’s men continue their title charge when Mainz visit the Allianz Arena four days later. Next for Wolfsburg is Fortuna Dusseldorf at home on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund’s five-month spell at the top of the Bundesliga is over despite a 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Stuttgart at Signal Iduna Park.

Lucien Favre’s side have been at the summit since late September but Bayern Munich’s 6-0 win over Wolfsburg sees them move above BVB on goal difference.

Dortmund dominated for large parts of Saturday’s fixture and eventually took the lead when VAR helped award them a penalty for Gonzalo Castro’s foul on Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund - VfB Stuttgart Marco Reus celebrates his goal from the penalty spot Source: DPA/PA Images

Marco Reus converted from 12 yards, but they needed Paco Alcacer and Christian Pulisic to seal the three points after Marc-Oliver Kempf had levelled for Stuttgart.

As the rain poured down in Dortmund, the hosts controlled proceedings but lost their composure in the final third with Sancho, Alcacer and Reus all guilty of wasting good openings.

Sancho brought a fine save out of Ron-Robert Zieler just before the break, the England international’s low drive pushed around the post by Stuttgart’s goalkeeper.

Dortmund continued to press after the restart but needed the assistance of technology to finally break the deadlock, Castro’s challenge on Sancho deemed to be inside the box by VAR despite initially being given as a free-kick on the edge.

Reus made no mistake from the spot but a superb Castro free-kick was met by Kempf to restore parity, the defender left unmarked by the Dortmund defence.

Alcacer saw a free-kick well saved by Zieler as Dortmund pushed for a second and it finally came with six minutes remaining, the Spaniard firing into the roof of the net.

Pulisic added gloss to the result with a third in stoppage time, but it was not enough to keep BVB top of the pile.

Bundesliga Results:

Bayern Munich 6-0 Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Stuttgart 

RB Leipzig 0-0 FC Augsburg

SC Freilburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Gatland's Wales dig deep at Murrayfield to set up Grand Slam bid against Ireland
    Gatland's Wales dig deep at Murrayfield to set up Grand Slam bid against Ireland
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    McNamara hails inner calm and outward character of champion U20s with focus trained on Grand Slam
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    FOOTBALL
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    Knockaert stunner seals Seagulls win at Selhurst Park
    Klopp explains lack of Liverpool minutes for Shaqiri and Keita
    IRELAND
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    Irish centurion's full focus on captaining club as life goes on after international duty

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie