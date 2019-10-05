After thrashing Spurs in Champions League, Bayern Munich crash to first defeat of the season

FOUR DAYS AFTER thrashing Tottenham in Europe, Bayern Munich suffered their first loss this season with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga today.

Second-half goals by Armenian forward Sargis Adamyan sealed Hoffenheim’s first-ever win in Munich as Bayern suffered a Champions League hangover after their 7-2 romp at Tottenham on Tuesday.

It was Bayern’s first home defeat in the league for almost a year.

Robert Lewandowski equalised at the Allianz Arena with his 11th Bundesliga goal this season, scoring for the seventh straight league game, but Adamyan clinched the win with his second.

Bayern kept first place in the Bundesliga on goal difference ahead of RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg, with four teams on 14 points at the top.

RB Leipzig came from behind to draw 1-1 thanks to a goal from Christopher Nkunku in the 78th minute after Leverkussen had taken the lead through a strike from Kevin Volland.

Freiburg grabbed a point late on against Borussia Dortmund thanks to an 89th minute own goal from Manul Akanji as it finished 2-2. Dortmund went in front in the first half thanks to Axel Witsel, Freiburg equalised through Luca Waldschmidt before Achraf Hakimi looked to have scored the winner for Dortmund.

Schalke can take over as shock leaders if they beat strugglers Cologne this evening. Borussia Moenchengladbach could also go top by beating mid-table Augsburg on Sunday.

