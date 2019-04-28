This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern survive penalty drama as Nuremberg keep Dortmund in title hunt

The Bundesliga race is not done yet as the champions dropped points against the relegation strugglers.

By AFP Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 7:27 PM
9 minutes ago 429 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4610430
A frustrated Kingsley Coman.
Image: DPA/PA Images
A frustrated Kingsley Coman.
A frustrated Kingsley Coman.
Image: DPA/PA Images

A LATE PENALTY miss from Tim Leibold spared Bayern Munich a humiliating defeat at Nuremberg on Sunday but Niko Kovac’s Bundesliga leaders missed the chance to pull away in the title race with a dramatic 1-1 draw at the relegation strugglers.

Bayern had the chance to go four points clear at the top of the table with three games to go after title rivals Borussia Dortmund lost 4-2 to Schalke on Saturday.

Yet there was another twist in the tale on Sunday, as a disciplined Nuremberg side kept Bayern at bay for long periods to earn a well-deserved point and keep Dortmund’s title hopes alive. 

Leibold had the chance to win the game for the relegation-threatened side late on, but thundered his penalty against the post. 

Bayern looked nervous from the offset, and nearly went behind when goalkeeper Sven Ulreich misjudged a backpass from Mats Hummels in the first half.

Matheus Pereira put Nuremberg ahead with a brilliant strike from the edge of the area in the 48th minute. 

Gnabry grabbed a scrappy equaliser with 15 minutes to go, scuffing the ball over the goalkeeper Christian Mathenia at the far post.

There was further acrimony for Bayern when James Rodriguez was substituted just before the equaliser and walked straight down the tunnel. 

The Colombian, who has had a rocky relationship with coach Kovac this season, had only come on 15 minutes earlier, and did not appear to be injured.

It was Rodriguez’s replacement Alphonso Davies who gave away the late penalty with a handball.

Kingsley Coman could have won the game for Bayern when he broke free of the defence in the dying minutes, but fired the ball straight at Mathenia.

Bayern are now two points ahead of Dortmund with three games to go. They face a tough trip to RB Leipzig in two weeks time before hosting top four side Eintracht Frankfurt on the last day of the season. 

In Sunday’s earlier game, Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann fluffed two routine saves as his side lost 4-1 to Wolfsburg and missed the chance to move within a point of the top four.

The usually reliable Baumann was beaten at his near post by Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Arnold as Wolfsburg came from behind to win 4-1.

Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric missed a penalty after Adam Szalai had given them the lead, and Wolfsburg’s William curled in a superb equaliser.

Baumann’s mistakes, and a late second goal for Weghorst sealed the win for Wolfsburg, which brings them to within a points of Hoffenheim in eighth.

“It is really annoying because I saved pretty much everything else,” Baumann told Sky.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side remain on course for a Europa League berth in seventh, but are four points adrift of the top four.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie