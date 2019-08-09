This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern Munich romp to 23-0 win

The German champions showed no mercy to amateur side FC Rottach-Egern.

By AFP Friday 9 Aug 2019, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 5,865 Views 3 Comments
Bayern Munich were far too strong for FC Rottach-Egern.
Image: firo Sportphoto/Marcel Engelbrecht
Image: firo Sportphoto/Marcel Engelbrecht

GERMAN CHAMPIONS BAYERN Munich showed no mercy to amateur side FC Rottach-Egern by romping to a 23-0 friendly win on Thursday, 12 months after beating the same side 20-2.

Among the scorers were Corentin Tolisso with four while Robert Lewandowski and Otschi Wriedt both grabbed hat-tricks with Thomas Mueller claiming a brace.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac made 10 changes at half-time, with New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh among the newcomers.

The 20-year-old talent, who arrived from Wellington Phoenix earlier this year, scored twice before the hour mark to pick up his first goals in a Bayern shirt.

Bayern’s record signing Lucas Hernandez also came on at half-time to make his first appearance for the club.

The French World Cup winner joined Bayern for €80 million earlier this year, but has been out of action since February due to a knee injury.

“It felt good. I am making progress slowly. I feel close to 100 percent,” Hernandez told Bild.

“I will need to work up the rest by playing matches. I hope I can be fit enough to play on Monday.”

On Monday, Bayern start the defence of their German Cup title by facing Energie Cottbus.

