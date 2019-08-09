Bayern Munich romp to 23-0 win

Bayern Munich were far too strong for FC Rottach-Egern.

GERMAN CHAMPIONS BAYERN Munich showed no mercy to amateur side FC Rottach-Egern by romping to a 23-0 friendly win on Thursday, 12 months after beating the same side 20-2.

Among the scorers were Corentin Tolisso with four while Robert Lewandowski and Otschi Wriedt both grabbed hat-tricks with Thomas Mueller claiming a brace.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac made 10 changes at half-time, with New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh among the newcomers.

The 20-year-old talent, who arrived from Wellington Phoenix earlier this year, scored twice before the hour mark to pick up his first goals in a Bayern shirt.

Bayern’s record signing Lucas Hernandez also came on at half-time to make his first appearance for the club.

The French World Cup winner joined Bayern for €80 million earlier this year, but has been out of action since February due to a knee injury.

“It felt good. I am making progress slowly. I feel close to 100 percent,” Hernandez told Bild.

“I will need to work up the rest by playing matches. I hope I can be fit enough to play on Monday.”

On Monday, Bayern start the defence of their German Cup title by facing Energie Cottbus.

