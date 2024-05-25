Bayern Munich agree €11.9million compensation fee for Burnley boss Kompany - reports

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE agreed a compensation fee of €11.9million £10.2million with Burnley for Vincent Kompany to become their new manager, according to reports.

The German giants have endured frustration in their bid to find a replacement for Thomas Tuchel after it was announced in February that he would depart the Allianz Arena this summer.

Tuchel was unable to bow out with silverware and talks over him potentially staying on collapsed, and Bayern seem to have landed on Kompany as their new boss.

Tuchel’s farewell ended on a sour note with Bayern losing 4-2 to Hoffenheim on the final day of the season, meaning they subsequently slipped to a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga table.

Advertisement

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!