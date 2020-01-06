This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern's signing of highly rated goalkeeper won't impact on Manuel Neuer's plans

The ex-Schalke star’s arrival at Allianz Arena will make no difference as to whether or not the German number one signs a new deal with the club.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Jan 2020, 3:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,623 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4955204
Alexander Nubel and Manuel Neuer are set to compete for the number one jersey at Bayern.
Alexander Nubel and Manuel Neuer are set to compete for the number one jersey at Bayern.
Alexander Nubel and Manuel Neuer are set to compete for the number one jersey at Bayern.

MANUEL NEUER is thrilled with Alexander Nubel’s impending arrival at Bayern Munich, but insists the goalkeeper’s arrival will have no impact on his plans over a new contract. 

Nubel is set to follow in Neuer’s footsteps at the end of the season, with Bayern having confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign the current Schalke goalkeeper on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old will remain at Veltins Arena for the next six months, before joining up with his new team-mates at Allianz Arena in the summer.

Nubel has long been touted as Neuer’s possible replacement for both club and country, though Bayern’s captain is happy to welcome Nubel to Munich.

Neuer’s deal expires in 2021, with the 33-year-old reportedly in talks over a new contract – negotiations he is adamant will be unaffected by Nubel’s arrival.

“The Nubel transfer is irrelevant for my contract extension,” Neuer told reporters at Bayern’s mid-season training camp in Qatar.

“Of course I determine the requirements [of the contract]. I have the thoughts in my head, but of course I will not reveal them. Nothing comes out of me.

“It’s a forward-thinking decision made by the club. Nubel is a top-quality goalkeeper.

“These factors are very important. It is therefore very important for me how the path with [coach] Hansi Flick continues.

I have things I want to achieve with the team, and it’s a lot of fun working together with Hansi. Together with the team, we can achieve anything.

“The club has always shown me appreciation. So far, we have not extended the contract, although I have no time pressure.”

Neuer added on his desire to retain the number one jersey at Bayern despite Nubel’s arrival: “I am not an extra, but a protagonist, I always want to play. It is not my decision as a player, but that of the coach. It will always be like this in the future.”

Bayern are due back in Bundesliga action following the winter break in Germany on Saturday, with a trip to Nuremberg on the cards.

The reigning champions are third in the standings after 17 fixtures, four points adrift of leaders Leipzig and three behind second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie