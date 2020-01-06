Bayern's signing of highly rated goalkeeper won't impact on Manuel Neuer's plans

Alexander Nubel and Manuel Neuer are set to compete for the number one jersey at Bayern.

MANUEL NEUER is thrilled with Alexander Nubel’s impending arrival at Bayern Munich, but insists the goalkeeper’s arrival will have no impact on his plans over a new contract.

Nubel is set to follow in Neuer’s footsteps at the end of the season, with Bayern having confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign the current Schalke goalkeeper on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old will remain at Veltins Arena for the next six months, before joining up with his new team-mates at Allianz Arena in the summer.

Nubel has long been touted as Neuer’s possible replacement for both club and country, though Bayern’s captain is happy to welcome Nubel to Munich.

Neuer’s deal expires in 2021, with the 33-year-old reportedly in talks over a new contract – negotiations he is adamant will be unaffected by Nubel’s arrival.

“The Nubel transfer is irrelevant for my contract extension,” Neuer told reporters at Bayern’s mid-season training camp in Qatar.

“Of course I determine the requirements [of the contract]. I have the thoughts in my head, but of course I will not reveal them. Nothing comes out of me.

“It’s a forward-thinking decision made by the club. Nubel is a top-quality goalkeeper.

“These factors are very important. It is therefore very important for me how the path with [coach] Hansi Flick continues.

I have things I want to achieve with the team, and it’s a lot of fun working together with Hansi. Together with the team, we can achieve anything.

“The club has always shown me appreciation. So far, we have not extended the contract, although I have no time pressure.”

Neuer added on his desire to retain the number one jersey at Bayern despite Nubel’s arrival: “I am not an extra, but a protagonist, I always want to play. It is not my decision as a player, but that of the coach. It will always be like this in the future.”

Bayern are due back in Bundesliga action following the winter break in Germany on Saturday, with a trip to Nuremberg on the cards.

The reigning champions are third in the standings after 17 fixtures, four points adrift of leaders Leipzig and three behind second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

