Sunday 14 July, 2019
Ireland underage goalkeeper Bazunu included in Man City's pre-season tour squad

The former Shamrock Rovers netminder will join Pep’s side on their tour of Asia.

By Cian Roche Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 10:38 AM
4 minutes ago 93 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4723856
Ireland underage goalkeeper. Gavin Bazunu.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Ireland underage goalkeeper. Gavin Bazunu.
Ireland underage goalkeeper. Gavin Bazunu.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND UNDERAGE GOALKEEPER Gavin Bazunu will join Manchester City’s pre-season preparations after being included in Pep Guardiola’s panel for their tour of Asia.

The 17-year-old, who joined from Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers in February, will join fellow shot-stoppers Claudio Bravo and Daniel Grimshaw in the squad.

Having made his debut for the club’s U18 side earlier this year, Bazunu benefits from the absence of City number one Ederson who has been given an extended break due to his participation in Brazil’s successful Copa America campaign.

The teenager joined the Premier League champions for a fee believed to have exceeded €500,000.

“Between training, getting to know everybody over there, adapting to the way they play and also my education, there hasn’t even been time for me to think about being homesick, which is a good thing,” Bazunu told The42 in May of his move.

“Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world now. There are top-quality players from all over the world coming in.

“But I believe if I apply myself and work as hard as I can that I can break through, hopefully in the next couple of years.”

The Sky Blues will have a busy schedule, starting with Wednesday’s clash with West Ham in China before a game against either Newcastle United or Wolves the following Saturday.

They then travel to Hong Kong to face Kitchee FC on 24 July before completing their tour on 27 July against Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

Manchester City Pre-Season Squad

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Daniel Grimshaw, Gavin Bazunu.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Danilo, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Angelino, Aymeric Laporte, Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Iker Pozo, Tommy Doyle, Luke Bolton, Aleix Garcia, Adrian Bernade, Ben Knight, Phil Foden.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Lukas Nmecha, Nabil Touaizi, Ian Poveda.

