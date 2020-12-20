F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year

Lewis Hamilton reacts after winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Lewis Hamilton reacts after winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Lewis Hamilton crowned another hugely successful year with victory in the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year poll.

The 35-year-old claimed his seventh Formula One title this year to equal Michael Schumacher’s record, and overcame Jordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the broadcaster’s prestigious prize after a public vote.

In October the Mercedes driver eclipsed Schumacher’s record of race wins, with his 92nd success coming at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

This is his second BBC prize, having also won it in 2014.

England midfielder Henderson skippered the Reds to their first league title in 30 years, and they remain on course to retain the championship this season and are top of the Premier League heading into the busy Christmas period.

Henderson was also widely praised for his role in the #PlayersTogether campaign which raised funds for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Doyle broke her own record for the most winners in a calendar year by a female jockey before enjoying a Champions Day double at Ascot – including her first Group One aboard Glen Shiel in the British Champions Sprint.

The other three members of the six-person shortlist were Tyson Fury, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stuart Broad.

Hamilton said on receiving the award: “Firstly I want to say congratulations to all the incredible nominees.

“I’m so proud of what they have achieved this year. I want to say thank you to everyone who has called in and voted for me. I really wasn’t expecting this knowing that there were so many great competitors. They’re all winners.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I really want to send a Merry Christmas to everyone. I know it’s been such an unusual year but all the frontline workers, all the children around the world, please try and stay positive at this difficult time.

“I’m sending everyone positivity and again, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Hamilton added: “I will continue to do my part in representing the country in the best way I can.

“Everyone out there go out and follow your dreams. All the kids, never give up and continue to believe in yourself, because you have what it takes to be great.”

Marcus Rashford’s incredible efforts off the pitch were recognised with a special award.

The England and Manchester United footballer led a successful campaign to extend the provision of free school meals for vulnerable children during the spring lockdown, and continues to work on projects to tackle child hunger.

Henderson’s Liverpool side were chosen as the Team of the Year after they ended a 30-year wait for a league title, while Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was recognised as Coach of the Year.

The Young Sports Personality of the Year for 2020 was 16-year-old diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, while the Overseas Sports Personality of the Year prize was given to mixed martial arts star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He claimed his 29th professional win – without a single defeat – over Justin Gaethje in October.