This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Advantage Bucks as Lopez-inspired Milwaukee rally past Raptors in opener

Brook Lopez helped the Milwaukee Bucks overcome the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

By The42 Team Thursday 16 May 2019, 7:58 AM
5 hours ago 1,420 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4637104
Brook Lopez.
Image: Jonathan Daniel
Brook Lopez.
Brook Lopez.
Image: Jonathan Daniel

THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS took down the Toronto Raptors 108-100 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals thanks to Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee got down by as many as 12 points in the first half and 10 in the third quarter, but thanks to 29 points from Lopez, including 13 in the fourth, the Bucks were able to outscore Toronto 32-17 in the final frame to earn the win.

The 29 points for Lopez is a career high in the playoffs, surpassing the 28 he scored with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013. He also added 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

“It was a complete team effort,” Lopez told TNT after the game.

“We’d been playing with pretty good energy, pretty good defence all game, the shots just weren’t going down for us and we knew that.

Source: NBA/YouTube

“So we just knew we had to keep grinding, keep grinding, that’s what we’ve been doing all season long.”

The Raptors got a superb performance from Kyle Lowry, who scored 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting, but it was not enough as Milwaukee closed out the game with Lopez’s great final quarter and some solid defense.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Khris Middleton grabbed a steal and easy bucket at the other end to stretch the lead late and Eric Bledsoe had a couple of steals and transition lay-ups in the third quarter which helped to cut into the lead.

The Bucks lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 scheduled for Friday in Milwaukee.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie