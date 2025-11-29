More Stories
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeChitown

Bears beat Super Bowl champions Eagles in NFL Black Friday clash

The Chicago Bears pushed their winning streak to five games – and nine in 10.
11.04am, 29 Nov 2025

THE CHICAGO BEARS ran roughshod over the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, beating the reigning Super Bowl champions 24-15 to push their NFL winning streak to five games.

With their ninth win in 10 games the Bears improved to 9-3 and maintained their hold on first place in the NFC North division ahead of the 8-3-1 Green Bay Packers — who they’ll meet on December 7.

D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each ran for a touchdown, piling up 255 rushing yards between them.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 154 yards and a touchdown with one interception and Chicago never trailed in a statement win sure to quiet critics who have noted that most of their victories have come against teams with losing records.

Swift’s three-yard TD gave the Bears a 7-0 lead and Monangai bulled over for a four-yard score that made it 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

Williams found Cole Kmet with a 28-yard scoring pass to push the lead to 24-9 with 6:19 remaining.

Meanwhile the Eagles offense sputtered again. Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected twice with receiver A.J. Brown for touchdowns, but Brown’s second TD catch, a four-yarder that pulled the Eagles within 24-15 with 3:10 left to play, was followed by an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt.

The defeat was a second straight for Philadelphia, who were coming off an agonizing loss to NFC East rivals Dallas in which they squandered a 21-0 lead.

They were down by just one, at 10-9 late in the third quarter, when Hurts fumbled on the Eagles’ trademark tush-push play.

Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright stripped the ball from Hurts, and Chicago marched 92 yards on 12 plays in a drive capped by Monangai’s touchdown.

The Bears defense was also dominant, holding the Eagles to 87 rushing yards — including just 56 from star Saquon Barkley.

– © AFP 2025 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie