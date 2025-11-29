Bears beat Super Bowl champions Eagles in NFL Black Friday clash

THE CHICAGO BEARS ran roughshod over the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, beating the reigning Super Bowl champions 24-15 to push their NFL winning streak to five games.
With their ninth win in 10 games the Bears improved to 9-3 and maintained their hold on first place in the NFC North division ahead of the 8-3-1 Green Bay Packers — who they’ll meet on December 7.
D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each ran for a touchdown, piling up 255 rushing yards between them.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 154 yards and a touchdown with one interception and Chicago never trailed in a statement win sure to quiet critics who have noted that most of their victories have come against teams with losing records.
Swift’s three-yard TD gave the Bears a 7-0 lead and Monangai bulled over for a four-yard score that made it 17-9 in the fourth quarter.
Williams found Cole Kmet with a 28-yard scoring pass to push the lead to 24-9 with 6:19 remaining.
Meanwhile the Eagles offense sputtered again. Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected twice with receiver A.J. Brown for touchdowns, but Brown’s second TD catch, a four-yarder that pulled the Eagles within 24-15 with 3:10 left to play, was followed by an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt.
The defeat was a second straight for Philadelphia, who were coming off an agonizing loss to NFC East rivals Dallas in which they squandered a 21-0 lead.
They were down by just one, at 10-9 late in the third quarter, when Hurts fumbled on the Eagles’ trademark tush-push play.
Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright stripped the ball from Hurts, and Chicago marched 92 yards on 12 plays in a drive capped by Monangai’s touchdown.
The Bears defense was also dominant, holding the Eagles to 87 rushing yards — including just 56 from star Saquon Barkley.
