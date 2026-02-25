Beau Greaves becomes first woman to hit nine-dart finish on PDC ProTour

BEAU GREAVES CREATED history by becoming the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish on the PDC ProTour.

The 22-year-old hit perfection in her Players Championship 6 clash with Mensur Suljovic in Leicester.

She hit consecutive 180s and then finished by taking out 141, pinning a double 12.

The Doncaster thrower looked overwhelmed after the leg, with Suljovic offering her a handshake.

She managed to compose herself to claim a 6-5 victory in the last 32, winning a final-leg decider.

Greaves has been the flagbearer for the women’s game in recent years, seeming almost invincible on the women’s tour while also beating Luke Littler on her way to the World Youth Championship final.

Greaves, who went on to lose to David Sharp in the third round, said: “I couldn’t believe I’d hit it! I just about hit the treble 19 and then I was quite confident that the double 12 was going in.

“I couldn’t stop smiling because I couldn’t wait to tell my dad, even though I knew he’d be watching it.

“I’ve narrowly missed hitting one a few times so it was nice to finally hit one. It’s nice to be the first woman to hit one on the PDC ProTour, I’m glad it was on the stream as well.

“It was hard to get back into the game after I’d hit it, I was shaking afterwards. It was nerve-wracking but I managed to get the win in the end.”