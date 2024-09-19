All Blacks recall Beauden Barrett for Australia Test

VETERAN BEAUDEN BARRETT was recalled to the New Zealand team named Thursday to face Australia in The Rugby Championship as All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson made four changes.

Barrett, 33, who has played 130 Tests, was dropped from the starting side for the defeat to South Africa in Cape Town.

He comes in at full-back against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday, replacing Will Jordan who switches to the wing.

The back three combination of Barrett, Jordan and Caleb Clarke ran riot when the All Blacks thrashed Argentina 42-10 in Auckland last month.

“We felt it was the best mix, the best balance for us to put Beauden to full-back and Will on the wing,” Robertson told reporters.

“He (Jordan) has played some great Test footy on the wing. Just because he’s starting on the wing doesn’t mean he can’t finish at full-back.”

The All Blacks boss is under pressure with New Zealand having won just one of their last four games, losing both Tests in South Africa after a shock home defeat in Wellington against Argentina last month.

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea admitted the defeats have frustrated the team.

“We’re creating great opportunities, we’re not being able to take them and finish them off,” he said.

Loose-head prop Ethan de Groot has recovered from a neck injury to take the place of Tamaiti Williams, who drops to the bench.

Wing Clarke takes over from Mark Tele’a, who misses the match day squad.

New Zealand are out of contention to retain the Rugby Championship with the Springboks top of the table. Australia sits bottom after losing three of their four matches.

Australia travel to face the All Blacks in Wellington next week.

The teams will play for the Bledisloe Cup, which New Zealand has held since 2003.

Australia will name their team later Thursday.

New Zealand (15-1): Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi; Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Sam Darry, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece.

– © AFP 2024