Tuesday 11 February, 2020
Episode 16 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Joanne O'Riordan - is out now

The Irish Times columnist tells us how interviewing Rena Buckley left her far more nervous than addressing the United Nations.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 1:49 PM
https://the42.ie/5003121
La Remontada: Barcelona's famous comeback features among Joanne's picks.
THE LATEST EPISODE of Behind the Lines, our sportswriting podcast, is available now. If you’re unaware of the show, each episode features a lengthy chat with a writer on their career and their favourite pieces of writing.

The show is exclusive to members of The42, and to sign up for €5 a month or €42 a year, go to members.the42.ie.

Our latest guest is Joanne O’Riordan, who we are pretty sure is the first of our guests to have once addressed the United Nations.

For those unaware, Joanne was born without limbs, and became a high-profile activist in Ireland when publicly challenging then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny over a cut to disability services.

She is also a sportswriter, and has a weekly column with the Irish Times.


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

We cover a pretty wide range of topics: of how interviewing Rena Buckley left Joanne far more nervous than addressing the United Nations; her experience on the Tommy Tiernan Show, and the talents that make him such a good interviewer; meeting Lionel Messi; and being invited to Manchester City by Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

You can get in touch with the show by emailing behindthelines@the42.ie, and you can find some highlights from the show’s first 12 episodes here.

The42 Team

