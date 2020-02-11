Episode 16 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Joanne O'Riordan - is out now

THE LATEST EPISODE of Behind the Lines, our sportswriting podcast, is available now. If you’re unaware of the show, each episode features a lengthy chat with a writer on their career and their favourite pieces of writing.

Our latest guest is Joanne O’Riordan, who we are pretty sure is the first of our guests to have once addressed the United Nations.

For those unaware, Joanne was born without limbs, and became a high-profile activist in Ireland when publicly challenging then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny over a cut to disability services.

She is also a sportswriter, and has a weekly column with the Irish Times.

We cover a pretty wide range of topics: of how interviewing Rena Buckley left Joanne far more nervous than addressing the United Nations; her experience on the Tommy Tiernan Show, and the talents that make him such a good interviewer; meeting Lionel Messi; and being invited to Manchester City by Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

