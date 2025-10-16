Stormont backs bid to host 2035 Women's World Cup matches in Belfast

THE NORTHERN IRELAND executive has backed a bid for Belfast to host matches at the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

The UK is in line to host the tournament, and First Minister Michelle O’Neill has confirmed the Stormont executive has agreed “in principle” to be part of the bid.

“A really huge opportunity in terms of investment in women in sport and for this opportunity that will come in 10 years’ time, so a huge advancement I think in terms of sport more generally and clearly we want to see more investment in all sport here,” O’Neill told The BBC.

The Irish Football Association say the capacity of Windsor Park will have to be increased in order to be a host venue. Belfast missed out on the opportunity to host games at Euro 2028 due to the lack of a 30,000-seater stadium.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added that the long-delayed redevelopment of Casement Park needs further investment to fill a shortfall in funding.

“That money is not there for that, and that’s the reality. And while there has been a cocktail of funding, there is still a very significant shortfall of well in excess of £100m.”

Windsor Park currently has 18,500 seats but would need to increase to at least 20,000 for the 2035 World Cup.

“Fifa would like it to be a little bit bigger than it is, and so we will put plans together to try and make that happen. There’s 10 years between now and then so there’s plenty of time to get everything in shape,” IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson said.

“What a brilliant celebration of football it will be across these islands to bring the Women’s World Cup here to Belfast.”