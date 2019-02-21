Big weekend for Irish MMA as Sky Sports broadcast Bellator card live from Dublin

James Gallagher pictured at this afternoon's Bellator 217 media event. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THIS WEEKEND’S RETURN of US-based mixed martial arts promotion Bellator to Irish shores will be headlined by James Gallagher’s bid to rebound successfully from the first defeat of his professional career.

Gallagher (7-1) will take on American opponent Steven Graham (6-3) in a bantamweight bout, which will serve as the main event at Bellator 217 at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday night.

Fighters from the Straight Blast Gym camp will feature in each of the four bouts on the main card, which will be televised live on Sky Sports Action from 9pm.

There’s also plenty of proven calibre on the prelims, particularly in the lightweight bout between former UFC signee Paul Redmond (14-8) and English veteran Charlie Leary (15-9-1) — a surprising omission from the Sky Sports portion of the bill.

Paul Redmond on his way to victory against Rob Sinclair at the 3Arena in July 2017. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The main card will kick off with the meeting of Polish featherweight Adam Gustab (3-3) and SBG product Richie Smullen (3-1-1). The Wicklow native will be fighting for the first time since his bid to earn a long-term UFC contract ended with a first-round submission defeat to Luis Pena last July on The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale.

Undefeated welterweight Kiefer Crosbie (5-0) will be the next Irishman to enter the cage. Crosbie, who made a successful Bellator debut at the expense of Orlando D’Ambrosio in Italy back in December, also has Polish opposition in the shape of Daniel Olejniczak (3-2-1).

The penultimate bout of the night is a lightweight grudge match between SBG’s Peter Queally (11-4-1) and Myles Price (10-7) of Team Ryano in Finglas. The animosity between the pair intensified when Price trained alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov last year in the build-up to the UFC lightweight champion’s win over Queally’s team-mate Conor McGregor.

“One of the worst things you can be in life is a rat,” Queally tweeted after the fight was announced. “The only thing worse is being a rat that betrayed his country. This next one is for all of us.”

Myles Price and Peter Queally pictured this afternoon. Source: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Meanwhile, James Gallagher is determined to ensure that his first taste of defeat will go down as a valuable lesson learned as he gets set to clash with Steven Graham at the top of the bill.

Following his first-round knockout loss to Ricky Bandejas back in August, the 22-year-old Strabane native is eagerly looking forward to this weekend’s return to action.

Steven Graham, an American Top Team product who’s on a five-fight win streak, will be making his Bellator debut when he shares the cage with Gallagher.

“I’m the main attraction,” Gallagher told The42 recently. “People like what I bring to the table. Especially coming off the loss, a lot of people put me down. A lot of people have stuck with me though.

“When I quit school at 15, from the start I knew I could be the best. Even though I lost my last fight, it was the best thing that could ever happen to me. It’s going to take me to the next level.”

Kansas City native Steven Graham, who faces James Gallagher at the 3Arena on Saturday night. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bellator 217 (Saturday, 23 February)

Main card (9pm, Sky Sports Action)

James Gallagher vs. Steven Graham

Peter Queally vs. Myles Price

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Daniel Olejniczak

Richie Smullen vs. Adam Gustab

Preliminary card (5pm, Bellator mobile app)

Charlie Ward vs. Jamie Stephenson

Paul Redmond vs. Charlie Leary

Richard Kiely vs. Mickael Bucher

Walter Gahadza vs. Ruben Crawford

Ryan Curtis vs. Luis Gonzalez

Olga Rubin vs. Iony Razafiarison

Will Fleury vs. Shaun Taylor

Alfie Davies vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Sam Slater vs. Chris Duncan

Leah McCourt vs. Hatice Ozyurt

Dylan Logan vs. Andrew Murphy

Ian Cleary vs. George Courtney (non-televised)

