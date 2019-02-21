This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big weekend for Irish MMA as Sky Sports broadcast Bellator card live from Dublin

The likes of James Gallagher, Peter Queally and Paul Redmond will all compete at the 3Arena on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,517 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4505886

James Gallagher James Gallagher pictured at this afternoon's Bellator 217 media event. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THIS WEEKEND’S RETURN of US-based mixed martial arts promotion Bellator to Irish shores will be headlined by James Gallagher’s bid to rebound successfully from the first defeat of his professional career.

Gallagher (7-1) will take on American opponent Steven Graham (6-3) in a bantamweight bout, which will serve as the main event at Bellator 217 at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday night.

Fighters from the Straight Blast Gym camp will feature in each of the four bouts on the main card, which will be televised live on Sky Sports Action from 9pm.

There’s also plenty of proven calibre on the prelims, particularly in the lightweight bout between former UFC signee Paul Redmond (14-8) and English veteran Charlie Leary (15-9-1) — a surprising omission from the Sky Sports portion of the bill. 

Paul Redmond lands a punch on Rob Sinclair Paul Redmond on his way to victory against Rob Sinclair at the 3Arena in July 2017. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The main card will kick off with the meeting of Polish featherweight Adam Gustab (3-3) and SBG product Richie Smullen (3-1-1). The Wicklow native will be fighting for the first time since his bid to earn a long-term UFC contract ended with a first-round submission defeat to Luis Pena last July on The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale.

Undefeated welterweight Kiefer Crosbie (5-0) will be the next Irishman to enter the cage. Crosbie, who made a successful Bellator debut at the expense of Orlando D’Ambrosio in Italy back in December, also has Polish opposition in the shape of Daniel Olejniczak (3-2-1).

The penultimate bout of the night is a lightweight grudge match between SBG’s Peter Queally (11-4-1) and Myles Price (10-7) of Team Ryano in Finglas. The animosity between the pair intensified when Price trained alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov last year in the build-up to the UFC lightweight champion’s win over Queally’s team-mate Conor McGregor.

“One of the worst things you can be in life is a rat,” Queally tweeted after the fight was announced. “The only thing worse is being a rat that betrayed his country. This next one is for all of us.”

Untitled collage Myles Price and Peter Queally pictured this afternoon. Source: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Meanwhile, James Gallagher is determined to ensure that his first taste of defeat will go down as a valuable lesson learned as he gets set to clash with Steven Graham at the top of the bill.

Following his first-round knockout loss to Ricky Bandejas back in August, the 22-year-old Strabane native is eagerly looking forward to this weekend’s return to action.

Steven Graham, an American Top Team product who’s on a five-fight win streak, will be making his Bellator debut when he shares the cage with Gallagher.

“I’m the main attraction,” Gallagher told The42 recently. “People like what I bring to the table. Especially coming off the loss, a lot of people put me down. A lot of people have stuck with me though. 

“When I quit school at 15, from the start I knew I could be the best. Even though I lost my last fight, it was the best thing that could ever happen to me. It’s going to take me to the next level.”

Steven Graham Kansas City native Steven Graham, who faces James Gallagher at the 3Arena on Saturday night. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bellator 217 (Saturday, 23 February)

Main card (9pm, Sky Sports Action)

James Gallagher vs. Steven Graham
Peter Queally vs. Myles Price
Kiefer Crosbie vs. Daniel Olejniczak
Richie Smullen vs. Adam Gustab

Preliminary card (5pm, Bellator mobile app)

Charlie Ward vs. Jamie Stephenson
Paul Redmond vs. Charlie Leary
Richard Kiely vs. Mickael Bucher
Walter Gahadza vs. Ruben Crawford
Ryan Curtis vs. Luis Gonzalez
Olga Rubin vs. Iony Razafiarison
Will Fleury vs. Shaun Taylor
Alfie Davies vs. Daniele Scatizzi
Sam Slater vs. Chris Duncan
Leah McCourt vs. Hatice Ozyurt
Dylan Logan vs. Andrew Murphy
Ian Cleary vs. George Courtney (non-televised)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    ITALY
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'
    LIVERPOOL
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Bayern boss says player faked cramps during Liverpool draw
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie