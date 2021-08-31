Arsenal's Bellerin joins Real Betis on loan

ARSENAL DEFENDER HECTOR Bellerin joined La Liga side Real Betis on a season-long loan on Tuesday.

Bellerin was surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium after falling out of favour with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish right-back has made 239 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal since 2013.

He is a three-time FA Cup winner with the Gunners but had not featured in a single game so far this term.

Wishing you all the best with @RealBetis this season, @HectorBellerin 🤝 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2021

Bellerin, 26, lost his place as Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares started instead of him, while new signing Nuno Tavares can play at both full-back positions.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Hector the best of luck with Real Betis this season,” the club said in a statement on their website.

