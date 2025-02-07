Leinster centre Ben Brownlee training with Munster

LEINSTER CENTRE BEN Brownlee is training with Munster, the southern province have announced.

Brownlee, a product of Blackrock College who came through Leinster’s academy to make nine senior appearances in blue, is now training with Munster “on a short-term basis.” Brownlee is understood to be contracted to Leinster until the end of this season.

Munster revealed the news within an injury bulletin ahead of their URC clash with Scarlets tomorrow week, 15 February.

Munster have also confirmed Dian Bleuler has returned to the Sharks following a successful loan spell.

Young Munster prop Conor Bartley, who joined the province on a short-term contract in November, has signed an extension that will keep him at the province until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Munster say all of Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien, Liam Coombes and Academy centre Fionn Gibbons are unavailable for the Scarlets game due to injury.

In better news, Oli Jager, Niall Scannell and Ethan Coughlan have all completed the return-to-play protocols after undergoing HIAs last month.

Tom Farrell has also recovered after sustaining a knee injury against Dragons.