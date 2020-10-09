BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ben Davies fires out warning shot to Ireland ahead of Sunday's derby

Wales are seeking to bounce back after losing 3-0 to England at Wembley last night.

By Press Association Friday 9 Oct 2020, 11:54 AM
Friday 9 Oct 2020, 11:54 AM
Davies skips past Kieran Trippier during last night's game at Wembley.
Image: Glynn Kirk
Image: Glynn Kirk

BEN DAVIES BELIEVES Wales will show a reaction to their heavy Wembley loss against Ireland on Sunday.

The Tottenham defender captained the side in a 3-0 defeat to England, who won it through goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Conor Coady and Danny Ings.

Ryan Giggs’ men do not have long to bounce back as they head to the Aviva for this weekend’s UEFA Nations League against an Irish side they have beaten on the previous two occasions when the teams met.

“We are desperate to bounce back,” Davies said after a first Welsh defeat since June 2019. “We have been on a decent run before this game so we have to go again and try and start another one.

“We will have a look at it the next couple of days, I’m convinced there are a lot positives to take.

“There are definitely things we can improve on and it is a big game on Sunday where we can show that.

“We are a confident team.

“Results like Thursday’s are tough to take but you have to put it in perspective and for periods of the game we competed against one of the best teams in Europe.”

A young Wales side, without the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, actually controlled the game until Calvert-Lewin’s first-half opener and Davies sees hope for the future.

“I think there were a lot of positives to take from it for us,” he added.

“We had a young team out there and showed a lot of character early on, especially before the first goal which was a sucker-punch.

“Overall, we can be proud of the young boys and as a team the way we really gave it a go. We have to recover quickly, we have two big games coming up now.”

