Dublin: 10°C Monday 22 February 2021
Irish Olympic hopeful Fletcher set for surgery on broken leg

Fletcher suffered the injury at the IJF Tel Aviv Grand Slam on Saturday.

By Niall Kelly Monday 22 Feb 2021, 4:42 PM
Fletcher: 'Stunned' by the response to his injury.
Image: Ben Fletcher/Instagram
Fletcher: 'Stunned' by the response to his injury.
Fletcher: 'Stunned' by the response to his injury.
Image: Ben Fletcher/Instagram

IRISH OLYMPIC JUDO hopeful Ben Fletcher is set for surgery after breaking his leg during a tournament in Israel.

Fletcher — who is currently ranked 17th in men’s -100kg division and just outside the Tokyo qualification places — suffered the injury at the IJF Tel Aviv Grand Slam on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was transferred to Cromwell Hospital in London ahead of his planned surgery later this week.

“Yesterday in Israel I broke my leg,” Fletcher posted to Instagram on Sunday.

“However I am very happy to say that I have made it back and am back in hospital awaiting surgery.

“I have to say I am stunned by the efforts people have made to help me along with all of the messages I have received, to the point where I feel quite emotional about it. I feel so incredibly lucky and fortunate to have the support networks that I have and although breaking your leg is far from ideal, the response from people has been truly humbling!

“So just to say thank you very much everyone who’s been there over the [past] two days, you know who you are!!”

Fletcher, whose mother Alice-Mary hails from Bruff in County Limerick, represented Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics in Rio before transferring allegiance to Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

