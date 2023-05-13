TEJAY VAN GARDEREN hailed Ben Healy’s ride as “the stuff of legend” as the young Irish cyclist soloed away to an unforgettable stage win at the Giro d’Italia.

Healy, 22, becomes the sixth Irish cyclist ever to win a stage at the Giro — and just the ninth to win a stage at any of cycling’s Grand Tours.

Saturday’s momentous achievement is just the latest highlight of a superb year for Healy who won two stages at the Coppa I Bartalli this spring, and also finished second behind Tadej Pogacar at the Amstel Gold Race and then fourth in Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Advertisement

“He’s really broken out of his shell this year,” said van Garderen, who is directeur sportif of Healy’s EF Education–EasyPost team.

“We always knew he was a big talent, but this year he’s shown his class, and Ben Healy is going to be a name that you’re gonna be listening to for a long time.”

Making his Grand Tour debut, Healy seized control of Saturday’s stage with 50km to go, and powered clear to win with 1:49 to spare over his nearest pursuers.

Speaking to Eurosport, Van Garderen added: “In that fashion, that’s the stuff of legend.

“I don’t even think anyone really knows what kind of rider he’s going to turn into. He’s still young, he’s still developing.

“He could maybe be GC one day; maybe he’ll be an Ardennes Classic; obviously he can time trial with the best of them.

“His future is very bright.”

An elated Healy described the success of recent months as “an absolute whirlwind”.

“To top it off with this is just insane.”