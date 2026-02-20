Ireland's Ben Lynch qualifies for Winter Olympics final in freestyle skiing halfpipe

IRELAND’S BEN LYNCH has qualified for the freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the Winter Olympics.

Dublin-born Lynch makes history as the first-ever Irish skier to qualify for an Olympic final.

After opening with a first run of 57.00 at the Livigno Snow Park on Friday morning, the 23-year-old scored 75.75 on his second run, taking 11th place and qualification for the 12-man final.

The Olympic final begins at 6.30pm on Friday evening, where all 12 skiers will have three runs, with their best two tallied for their final score.

Canada’s Brendan Mackay, the 2023 world champion, topped Friday morning’s qualification with a score of 92.75, ahead of last year’s world silver medallist Nick Goepper of United States (90.00).

Estonian 19-year-old Henry Sildaru qualified in third (88.00) ahead of Beijing bronze medallist Alex Ferreira of the United States (85.75).

