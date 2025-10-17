Bengals stun Steelers in vintage NFL duel

CINCINNATI QUARTERBACK JOE Flacco passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns and Evan McPherson drilled a 36-yard field goal with seven seconds left to lift the Bengals to 33-31 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in the NFL.

Flacco out-dueled Aaron Rodgers in just the third NFL regular-season game to feature two 40-something starting quarterbacks.

The 41-year-old Rodgers threw for 244 yards with four touchdowns, but was intercepted twice.

Rodgers escaped pressure in the pocket to connect with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 68 yard touchdown with 2:31 remaining that put Pittsburgh up 31-30.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth stiff-arms Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

But the 40-year-old Flacco piloted an eight-play, 52-yard drive that included a 28-yard pass to Tee Higgins to set up McPherson’s final strike.

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught 16 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown and Higgins finished with six catches for 96 yards.

The back-and-forth battle saw the Steelers lead by 10 early in the second quarter and the Bengals ahead by the same margin less than a minute into the fourth.

“This is a huge win, we needed it,” said Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, whose Bengals hadn’t won since star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury in week two.

With backup Jake Browning struggling, the Bengals acquired Flacco — a Super Bowl winner with Baltimore in 2018 — from Cleveland earlier this month.

The Steelers fell to 4-2 atop the NFC North division, the Bengals improving to 3-4 to close the gap.

The Ravens and Browns are languishing at 1-5.

– © AFP 2025