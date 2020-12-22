BE PART OF THE TEAM

Bengals stun Steelers as Pittsburgh suffer third straight loss

The Steelers offence failed to get anything going in the first half.

By Press Association Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 7:50 AM
THE CINCINNATI BENGALS dulled the Pittsburgh Steelers attack to score a 27-17 win over their AFC North rivals.

The Bengals had only won twice ahead of Monday’s game, while Pittsburgh took 11 straight victories but had fallen to two straight defeats.

And it became three as the Steelers offence failed to get anything going in the first half while their opponents put 17 on the board with Giovani Bernard scoring on a rush and pass play.

Ben Roethlisberger led a four-play 67-yard drive, capped with a 23-yard reception to Diontae Johnson to make it 17-7, and a Chris Boswell field goal put the side within a score.

Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley had a 23-yard rushing TD early in the fourth and an Austin Seibert field goal with 16 seconds left sealed the win.

