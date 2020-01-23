This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Unstoppable Benie skates to 21-length win in Galmoy Hurdle

Penhill and Killultagh Vic completed a 1-2-3 for Willie Mullins.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 2:16 PM
33 minutes ago 349 Views 1 Comment
Foggy: poor visibilty at Gowran Park.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

BENIE DES DIEUX put her Cheltenham rivals on notice with a clinical 21-length victory in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park.

Sent off the evens favourite in what looked to be a match against Apple’s Jade, Willie Mullins’ mare eased into a comfortable lead from two out and put her rivals to the sword.

Penhill (8/1) and Killultagh Vic (25/1) completed a 1-2-3 for Mullins with Apple’s Jade pulled up in the latter stages having made most of the early running before fading quickly.

Now beaten only once in nine races since joining the Mullins yard, Benie des Dieux was cut to as short as 4/5 for the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and, intriguingly, as short as 6/1 for the Stayers Hurdle.

More to follow…

