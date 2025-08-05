Newcastle make improved offer for Benjamin Sesko

NEWCASTLE HAVE SUBMITTED a second bid for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, the PA news agency understands.

The Magpies had an initial offer, reportedly worth £65.4million with a further £4.3m in potential add-ons, rejected last week for the Slovenia international, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

An improved offer of £69.7m plus add-ons has now been submitted to the Bundesliga club, it is understood.

Recent reports in Slovenia claimed the 22-year-old would prefer a move to St James’ Park rather than Old Trafford, while he was left out of Leipzig’s squad for Saturday’s friendly against Atalanta.

Should Newcastle succeed in landing Sesko, capped 41 times by Slovenia and who scored 21 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig last season, it could have a huge bearing on the future of striker Alexander Isak.

Newcastle have rejected a £110million bid from Liverpool for the Sweden international, who had been training at former club Real Sociedad after revealing he could be open to a move.

Isak headed back to Tyneside on Monday morning for showdown talks with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as the rest of the squad returned from their pre-season trip to Singapore and South Korea.

The Magpies are also pursuing an interest in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and the success of bringing in one, or both, of their targets could be key to what happens with Isak.

Should Howe be satisfied with the 25-year-old’s commitment, Newcastle will be keen to keep hold of a player who scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League appearances last season and whose contract runs until the summer of 2028.