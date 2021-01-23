Benzema brace helps Madrid bounce back

REAL MADRID BOUNCED back after their humbling Copa del Rey loss to Alcoyano by beating Alaves 1-4 away from home this evening.

A Casemiro header gave Los Blancos the lead after 15 minutes and Karim Benzema blasted in a second four minutes before the break with Eden Hazard putting the match beyond the hosts in first-half stoppage time.

Joselu grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts on the hour mark, but Benzema completed the scoring 10 minutes later, curling in a smart finish to restore the three-goal advantage.

The win leaves Real four points behind leaders Athletico, who still hold two games in hand on their cross-city rivals.