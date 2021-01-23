BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: -1°C Saturday 23 January 2021
Benzema brace helps Madrid bounce back

Los Blancos put four past Alaves, but remain four points off Athletico Madrid.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 10:12 PM
Image: Alvaro Barrientos
REAL MADRID BOUNCED back after their humbling Copa del Rey loss to Alcoyano by beating Alaves 1-4 away from home this evening.

A Casemiro header gave Los Blancos the lead after 15 minutes and Karim Benzema blasted in a second four minutes before the break with Eden Hazard putting the match beyond the hosts in first-half stoppage time.

Joselu grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts on the hour mark, but Benzema completed the scoring 10 minutes later, curling in a smart finish to restore the three-goal advantage.

The win leaves Real four points behind leaders Athletico, who still hold two games in hand on their cross-city rivals.

