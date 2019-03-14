Swansea striker's peno miss is one of the worst you'll see for a long, long time

WEST BROM TIGHTENED their grip on the Championship play-off places as they got back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Swansea on Wednesday night.

The promotion-chasing Baggies sacked manager Darren Moore last week after dropping eight points in their last three games.

But rather than the result, it was a sensational penalty miss by Swans striker Bersant Celina that made the headlines at the Hawthorns.

The visitors already trailed 1-0 when Celina stepped up in the 40th minute with a chance to level matters from the spot.

And then, this happened:

ICYMI: Swansea's Bersant Celina bizarre missed penalty was the story of the night as West Brom ran out 3-0 winners at the Hawthorns.



