BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 30 September 2020
Advertisement

Bertens leaves court in wheelchair after stormy Roland Garros clash

The tie featured 24 breaks of serve with the Dutch star firing 61 winners but committing 63 unforced errors.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,717 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5218932
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens (file pic).
Image: Michel Euler
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens (file pic).
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens (file pic).
Image: Michel Euler

DUTCH FIFTH SEED Kiki Bertens had to be taken off court in a wheelchair after a stormy Roland Garros second round win over former finalist Sara Errani on Wednesday.

Bertens triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 9-7 in a three-hour 11-minute clash which left her in cramps and Italian Errani screaming an obscenity.

Errani, the 2012 runner-up, had a match point but was also handed a time violation for taking too long to serve.

The tie featured 24 breaks of serve with Bertens firing 61 winners but committing 63 unforced errors.

For Bertens, who needed the wheelchair after cramping left her unable to move, it was a first win in six meetings with the Italian.

Errani stormed off court, refusing to ‘racquet tap’ with Bertens before screaming ‘va fanculo’ as she stomped off Court 14 having also appeared to mock her opponent’s injury.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie