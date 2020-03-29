A trip to Croke Park like none before, escaping escapism and more of the week's best sportswriting

1. ’Much like Covid-19, there is as yet no vaccine for the hubris of a man who thinks he knows where he’s going. Once I found Gate A18, I was met by stewards with clipboards, had my name and details confirmed and drove on in to join the queue’.

The Irish Times’ Malachy Clerkin recounts his experience of a test for Covid-19, at Croke Park of all places.

2. ““There were numerous death threats against me from my work on the radio, and unfortunately, it just became part of my life. Eugene de Kock told me calmly that he was under orders to kill me with a crossbow but ultimately decided against it”".

Jonathan Drennan speaks with John Robbie, who played for both Ireland and South Africa, and finds a man willing to face up to mistakes he has made along the way. For The Guardian

3. “How can you think or care about all the love a Fowler and Keane and the original Ronaldo still generate when the land of your grandfather’s grandchildren is at the mercy of a morally-bankrupt governing party and a broken system?”

In the Examiner, Kieran Shannon searches for the point in pining for sport.

4. “He took an extended break at home at the beginning of the year after suffering from homesickness and while Glass says that he has coping mechanisms in place to deal with his own pangs, the episode shook them back into life as a group.”

Cahair O’Kane catches up with Conor Glass to chat about pay-cuts and playing in the AFL. For The Irish News.

5. “The Olympic rescheduling is likely to cost an extra £2bn, indication in itself that the whole thing was already far too big. God only knows how that might look or feel in a time of global anxiety and deep economic depression. Is this a chance to do things differently?

“It is tempting to imagine the old certainties might just be swept away in times of macro-disaster, that there is also a kind of freedom here.”

The Guardian’s Barney Ronay hopes the Olympic postponement may bring about a reset in how we are all fed Big Sport.