Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Artur Beterbiev beat Dmitry Bivol to add the WBA crown to his WBC, WBO and IBF titles. Zac Goodwin/PA
Boxing

Beterbiev edges Bivol to become first undisputed light-heavyweight champ in 22 years

The Russian-born Canadian added the WBA crown to his WBC, WBO and IBF titles with a majority decision.
8.37am, 13 Oct 2024
10
1

ARTUR BETERBIEV BECAME undisputed light-heavyweight world champion after defeating Dmitry Bivol by majority decision in Riyadh.

A tight encounter ended with scores of 114-114, 115-113 and 116-112 on the judges’ cards as the 39-year-old Russian-born Canadian added the WBA crown to his WBC, WBO and IBF titles.

Beterbiev is the division’s first undisputed champion since Roy Jones Jr’s reign that ended in 2002, and the first of the four-belt era.

He extended his unbeaten record to 21 fights as he inflicted a first career defeat on Bivol, the Kyrgyzstan-born Russian six years his junior who had gone 23 fights without losing.

In a clash that had been delayed after Beterbiev sustained a knee injury, Bivol appeared to have the better of things in the opening few rounds.

The momentum looked to be with Beterbiev for a period, before a lively seventh round saw both fighters delivering notable blows.

It was either man’s to take, but after some strong work from Beterbiev, particularly in the 11th, he prevailed to make history.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie