Northern Ireland women's star nominated for Puskas award alongside Messi and Ibrahimovic

THE NOMINATIONS FOR the 2019 Fifa Puskas award have been announced, with Northern Ireland international Billie Simpson flying the flag up against the likes of Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Her runner for world goal of the year was a stunning long-range volley scored for her club, Cliftonville Ladies, against Sion Swifts in the Women’s Premiership — the top level women’s football league in the North — last August.

The 27-year-old defender struck the wonder goal from inside her own half, and now follows in the footsteps of Ireland international Stephanie Roche, who was nominated in 2014.

Congratulations to @CVilleLadiesFC's Billie Simpson who has been nominated for the prestigious Puskas Award.



This is the stunning volley that sees her now up against the likes of Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. pic.twitter.com/9qHntZNTZv — NI Football Writers' Association (@NIFWA) August 19, 2019

Messi, Ibrahimovic and Crystal Palace midfielder Andros Townsend — whose volley came against Manchester City in December — are also on the 10-strong shortlist.

Simpson is one of three women included, alongside Cameroon star Ajara Nchout and USA’s Amy Rodriguez, whose strike came in action for Utah Royals.

A public vote now runs until Sunday, 1 September, which will whittle the competition down to three — and from there, a panel of Fifa legends decide the winning goal.

The winner will be announced at the Fifa Football Awards in Milan on 23 September.

The 10 nominees are as follows, and can be watched here:

Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen – 6 April 2019)

(RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen – 6 April 2019) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy v Toronto FC – 15 September 2018)

(LA Galaxy v Toronto FC – 15 September 2018) Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Real Betis – 17 March 2019)

(Barcelona v Real Betis – 17 March 2019) Ajara Nchout (Cameroon v New Zealand, Fifa Women’s World Cup – 20 June 2019)

(Cameroon v New Zealand, Fifa Women’s World Cup – 20 June 2019) Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria v Napoli – 2 September 2018)

(Sampdoria v Napoli – 2 September 2018) Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate v Racing Club – 10 February 2019)

(River Plate v Racing Club – 10 February 2019) Amy Rodriguez (Utah Royals v Sky Blue FC – 16 June 2019)

(Utah Royals v Sky Blue FC – 16 June 2019) Billie Simpson (Cliftonville Ladies v Sion Swifts – 9 August 2018)

(Cliftonville Ladies v Sion Swifts – 9 August 2018) Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace v Manchester City – 22 December 2018)

(Crystal Palace v Manchester City – 22 December 2018) Daniel Zsori (Debrecen FC v Ferencvaros – 16 February 2019)

🚨 #PUSKAS AWARD 🚨



The ten candidates have been revealed 👀



Vote now 🗳️👇 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 19, 2019

