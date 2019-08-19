This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Northern Ireland women's star nominated for Puskas award alongside Messi and Ibrahimovic

Billie Simpson’s wondergoal is one of 10 in the running for the star-studded accolade.

By Emma Duffy Monday 19 Aug 2019, 5:18 PM
21 minutes ago 603 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4772922

Katie McCabe and Billie Simpson Simpson facing Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe last August. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE NOMINATIONS FOR the 2019 Fifa Puskas award have been announced, with Northern Ireland international Billie Simpson flying the flag up against the likes of Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Her runner for world goal of the year was a stunning long-range volley scored for her club, Cliftonville Ladies, against Sion Swifts in the Women’s Premiership — the top level women’s football league in the North — last August.

The 27-year-old defender struck the wonder goal from inside her own half, and now follows in the footsteps of Ireland international Stephanie Roche, who was nominated in 2014.

Messi, Ibrahimovic and Crystal Palace midfielder Andros Townsend — whose volley came against Manchester City in December — are also on the 10-strong shortlist. 

Simpson is one of three women included, alongside Cameroon star Ajara Nchout and USA’s Amy Rodriguez, whose strike came in action for Utah Royals.

A public vote now runs until Sunday, 1 September, which will whittle the competition down to three — and from there, a panel of Fifa legends decide the winning goal.

The winner will be announced at the Fifa Football Awards in Milan on 23 September.

The 10 nominees are as follows, and can be watched here:

  • Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen – 6 April 2019)
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy v Toronto FC – 15 September 2018)
  • Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Real Betis – 17 March 2019)
  • Ajara Nchout (Cameroon v New Zealand, Fifa Women’s World Cup – 20 June 2019)
  • Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria v Napoli – 2 September 2018)
  • Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate v Racing Club – 10 February 2019)
  • Amy Rodriguez (Utah Royals v Sky Blue FC – 16 June 2019)
  • Billie Simpson (Cliftonville Ladies v Sion Swifts – 9 August 2018)
  • Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace v Manchester City – 22 December 2018)
  • Daniel Zsori (Debrecen FC v Ferencvaros – 16 February 2019)

Which of the 10 do you think is the best?

