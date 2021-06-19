Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 19 June 2021
Advertisement

'He has got a huge future ahead of him' - Praise for Scotland's Gilmour after display against England

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder put in a man-of-the-match performance.

By Press Association Saturday 19 Jun 2021, 11:39 AM
1 hour ago 1,152 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5471667
Billy Gilmour in action against Mason Mount.
Image: PA
Billy Gilmour in action against Mason Mount.
Billy Gilmour in action against Mason Mount.
Image: PA

SCOTLAND CAPTAIN ANDREW Robertson said there is no limit to Billy Gilmour’s potential after the Chelsea midfielder’s display in the 0-0 draw with England in Euro 2020.

Gilmour, 20, made his first international start in the Group D clash at Wembley and put in a man-of-the-match performance as Scotland deservedly took a point from their hosts.

Robertson said Gilmour can have a great career but he is already a special talent.

“I spoke to him in the hotel today and I just looked at him, to be fair to Billy nothing fazes him and that is why I believe he can have as many Scotland caps as he wants,” the Liverpool defender said on ITV.

“He has got a huge future ahead of him, but the here and now is pretty good as well.”

Scotland were worthy of their draw at Wembley and had the better chances as Che Adams missed two good opportunities, Lyndon Dykes had an effort cleared off the line and Jordan Pickford saved well from Stephen O’Donnell.

Robertson said his side deserved to win but have to use this performance to get the win against Croatia that would send them through to the knockout stages.

“I think we did enough to win, I don’t think many people can argue with that,” he added.

“We had the big chances, at times we kept the ball superbly well and frustrated them and on another night we could have come away with more.

“We will take a point, it keeps us alive, but it’s important we use this feeling going into Tuesday and it’s important we try and use it to get a positive result which we need to get through the group.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Credit to the boys in there, a really good result but it is important it is not a pointless result. It is important that we use it to try and get out of this group.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie