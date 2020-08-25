Cruel setback for Tipperary forward with third cruciate injury in as many years

BILLY MCCARTHY IS facing another long spell on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament for the third time in as many years.

McCarthy was injured while playing for Thurles Sarsfields in their Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship win against Moycarkey-Borris on Sunday.

The cruel setback for the 23-year-old forward was confirmed this afternoon by Tipp FM.

In 2018, McCarthy impressed during his breakthrough season for Tipperary at senior level. After starting in all four of their Munster Championship games, his prospects of making further progress on the inter-county stage the following season were dashed when he sustained his first knee injury while on club duty.

With Tipp going on to be crowned All-Ireland champions last year, McCarthy was absent after suffering another ACL tear during the latter stages of his recovery from the previous injury.

Following a two-year absence, he finally returned to action with Thurles Sars last month. However, as his club prepare for a county quarter-final against Éire Óg on Saturday, the luckless McCarthy will again be forced to miss out.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!