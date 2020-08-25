This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Cruel setback for Tipperary forward with third cruciate injury in as many years

Billy McCarthy damaged his knee while playing for Thurles Sarsfields against Moycarkey-Borris on Sunday.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 3:32 PM
Billy McCarthy playing for Tipperary in 2018.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BILLY MCCARTHY IS facing another long spell on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament for the third time in as many years.

McCarthy was injured while playing for Thurles Sarsfields in their Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship win against Moycarkey-Borris on Sunday.

The cruel setback for the 23-year-old forward was confirmed this afternoon by Tipp FM.

In 2018, McCarthy impressed during his breakthrough season for Tipperary at senior level. After starting in all four of their Munster Championship games, his prospects of making further progress on the inter-county stage the following season were dashed when he sustained his first knee injury while on club duty.

With Tipp going on to be crowned All-Ireland champions last year, McCarthy was absent after suffering another ACL tear during the latter stages of his recovery from the previous injury.

Following a two-year absence, he finally returned to action with Thurles Sars last month. However, as his club prepare for a county quarter-final against Éire Óg on Saturday, the luckless McCarthy will again be forced to miss out.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

