'Those boys don’t know when they’re beaten' - Morgan beams after fourth Sigerson in 12 seasons

LEGENDARY CORK MANAGER Billy Morgan was once again celebrating a Sigerson Cup title after UCC’s extra-time victory over UL.

A two-time winner as a player, Morgan, just turned 78, has now led UCC to four Sigerson titles in 12 seasons, having taken over at a time when UCC’s title drought dated back to 1995.

“Euphoric,” was how Morgan described his emotions after the 1-16 to 0-16 victory over UL at SETU Waterford Arena. “It means as much to me as any one I’ve had so far.

“The first one is always special. The funny thing is I was talking only today to Adrian Greaney, who captained that 2011 team, and he said he thought this team was similar to them in that we’d no superstars.

“We’ve a lot of fellas with county teams. We’ve six or seven in with Cork, two with Kerry, and one with Tipperary, and look, we made the most of our time together.”

UCC led for the first 44 minutes when UL’s seven-point surge moved them two ahead. It was the only time the Leeside college trailed as they refused to be broken.

“It didn’t look too good for us then but those boys in there just don’t know when they’re beaten. They came back and we could have won it in normal time. We went in front twice.

“I knew they (UL) were gone at the end of the game and we were going to win it before the extra time (started).”

Those most recent three titles have all come with a Dingle Geaney leading the line and Dylan kicked 1-4 as he joined cousin Paul (2014) and brother Conor (2019) in winning Sigerson titles.

The West Kerry-Mardyke links run even deeper than that.

“I’ve an idea that they’re related to Dr Dave Geaney, who brought me onto the college team first back in 1966,” notes Morgan.

The family significance wasn’t something Dylan put too much thought into.

“No, absolutely not. I was just delighted to be a part of it really,” said the Dingle danger-man.

“We got over the line. Geaney or no Geaney, it’s still UCC at the end of the day and it’s skull and crossbones.

“Conor and Paul have won it now so it’s nice to add one too.”

Tipperary representative Seán O’Connor came off the bench to launch a crucial extra-time effort between the posts.

“It’s hard to put into words. We’ve been training all year working towards it,” said the Clonmel Commercials clubman.

“After losing to UL in the first round, we couldn’t lose a game from there on out. We put the head down and the boys all year have been incredible.

“We had to go to the well a few times, we had to go to penalties against the two northern teams. To win it down here tonight in extra time is magic.

“It’s one of the best days of my football life so far. It’s special.”

Killian Falvey, another man from the Dingle Peninsula, continued his record of scoring in all six games for UCC.

“I can’t believe it really. It’s absolutely overwhelming,” said the Annascaul attacker.

“It hasn’t been the greatest road to a final you could say because we got brought to extra time and penalties, things like that, but tonight the boys dug in deep in extra time.

“It was absolutely outstanding altogether that extra time from the boys tonight. The game management was absolutely brilliant.

“All the momentum was with them, they had the breeze and things like that. I thought we were gone. But the boys, in fairness, once we got hands on ball again, we regained control.”

Speaking moments before captain Jack Murphy lifted the cup, Falvey paid a special tribute to his teammates.

“They’re absolutely massive, a massive team spirit,” he said. “There’s no bad egg in the group. No one is above anyone. Everyone’s equal and the proof was there tonight.

“They’re a great bunch of lads and it’s just a pleasure to play with them and a pleasure to win with them.”

