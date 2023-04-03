Birmingham star Quinn replaces Agg in Ireland squad

MIDFIELDER LUCY Quinn has received a late call-up to the Ireland squad for their upcoming friendlies against USA.

The Birmingham player replaces London City Lionesses’ star Lily Agg, who suffered an ankle injury ahead of reporting to camp.

Advertisement

Many of the Ireland players were in action over the weekend, including fit-again Katie McCabe, who scored the winner in Arsenal’s all-important defeat of Man City.

Ahead of flying to the States, all squad members went through a recovery session on Monday, with the home-based players having competed against a boys’ team yesterday.

Both matches against USA will be live on RTÉ2.

The 8 April encounter takes place at the Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas with kick-off set for 7.30pm Irish time.

The sides meet again on 11 April at CITYPARK, St Louis, Missouri, with the match due to begin at 12.30am Irish time.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers)