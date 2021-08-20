Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Friday 20 August 2021
Advertisement

Blackburn Rovers give up hope of landing Ireland striker Michael Obafemi

The Championship club had reportedly agreed a fee to sign the 21-year-old from Southampton.

By Paul Dollery Friday 20 Aug 2021, 6:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,955 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5528063
Southampton's Michael Obafemi tangling with Liverpool's Nat Phillips during a Premier League fixture back in May.
Image: PA
Southampton's Michael Obafemi tangling with Liverpool's Nat Phillips during a Premier League fixture back in May.
Southampton's Michael Obafemi tangling with Liverpool's Nat Phillips during a Premier League fixture back in May.
Image: PA

MICHAEL OBAFEMI WON’T be leaving Southampton for Blackburn Rovers.

That’s according to Rovers manager Tony Mowbray, who was keen to bring the Republic of Ireland international in as a replacement for Adam Armstrong.

A £15million transfer to Southampton was completed by Armstrong earlier this month, with Obafemi lined up to move in the opposite direction.

A fee for the 21-year-old striker was reportedly agreed between the clubs, with personal terms understood to be the only stumbling block.

Speaking ahead of his side’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion, Mowbray appeared resigned to defeat in his pursuit of Obafemi.

“I think it’s fallen off the radar, I would have to say,” the former Celtic boss said, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He’s never a player that we got to the point that I met him or spoke to him. It felt as though it was something that could create a balance, but it probably didn’t suit either party and it doesn’t look to me as though that one will materialise.”

His exclusion from the Southampton squad for last weekend’s Premier League opener at Everton suggests that Obafemi has fallen down the pecking order at St Mary’s.

He has played 38 games for the Saints since his January 2018 debut, but made just four appearances as a substitute during an injury-hit 2020-21 campaign.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie