Blackburn Rovers give up hope of landing Ireland striker Michael Obafemi

Southampton's Michael Obafemi tangling with Liverpool's Nat Phillips during a Premier League fixture back in May.

Southampton's Michael Obafemi tangling with Liverpool's Nat Phillips during a Premier League fixture back in May.

MICHAEL OBAFEMI WON’T be leaving Southampton for Blackburn Rovers.

That’s according to Rovers manager Tony Mowbray, who was keen to bring the Republic of Ireland international in as a replacement for Adam Armstrong.

A £15million transfer to Southampton was completed by Armstrong earlier this month, with Obafemi lined up to move in the opposite direction.

A fee for the 21-year-old striker was reportedly agreed between the clubs, with personal terms understood to be the only stumbling block.

Speaking ahead of his side’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion, Mowbray appeared resigned to defeat in his pursuit of Obafemi.

“I think it’s fallen off the radar, I would have to say,” the former Celtic boss said, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“He’s never a player that we got to the point that I met him or spoke to him. It felt as though it was something that could create a balance, but it probably didn’t suit either party and it doesn’t look to me as though that one will materialise.”

His exclusion from the Southampton squad for last weekend’s Premier League opener at Everton suggests that Obafemi has fallen down the pecking order at St Mary’s.

He has played 38 games for the Saints since his January 2018 debut, but made just four appearances as a substitute during an injury-hit 2020-21 campaign.