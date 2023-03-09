Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Blackrock’s Conall Hodges celebrates a late turnover.
# Rock On
Defending champions Blackrock College set up repeat Leinster Senior Cup decider
They enjoyed a hard-earned win against St Michael’s College at a wet and windy Energia Park this afternoon.
1.6k
0
49 minutes ago

Blackrock College 17

St Michael’s College 14

IN A REPEAT of last year’s decider, defending champions Blackrock College will face Gonzaga College in the forthcoming Leinster Schools Senior Cup final following their hard-earned win against St Michael’s College at a wet and windy Energia Park this afternoon.

Having held out Michael’s close to their own posts, ‘Rock eventually broke the deadlock in this contest courtesy of a 14th-minute penalty from scrum-half Oliver Coffey.

However, the Williamstown outfit — who have won this competition an astonishing 70 times — suffered a blow when their influential No 8 Tom Brigg was forced off through injury just shy of the half-hour mark.

They found themselves increasingly on the back-foot either side of his withdrawal and Michael’s eventually pounced in the closing minute of the opening period. Following excellent build-up play by Mark Canniffe and Wilhelm De Klerk, outside centre Jules Fenelon superbly burst through a defensive gap for a try that he also converted.

This left ‘Rock 7-3 in arrears at the interval, but it didn’t take them long to regain the initiative in this penultimate round tussle.

Instead of opting for the posts, Coffey kicked a penalty to touch four minutes after the resumption. This was a shrewd decision on his part as hooker Mikey Yarr latched onto the ensuing line-out maul and powered over the whitewash in fine style.

Coffey followed up with a successful bonus strike and after Michael’s prop Riain Coogan was sent to the sin-bin on 45 minutes, flanker Conor Tonge burst over underneath a slew of bodies for his side’s second converted try.

patrick-wood-scores-a-try Ryan Byrne / INPHO St. Michael's Patrick Wood scores a try. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Although this left ‘Rock within sight of a precious victory, Michael’s came storming back into the contest on the hour when Patrick Wood crossed over in the left-corner after executing a slick one-two with Chris O’Connor. Fenelon magnificently split the uprights off the resulting conversion, but ‘Rock held out in a frantic finale for a three-point triumph.

Blackrock College Scorers

  • Tries: Mikey Yarr, Conor Tonge
  • Conversions: Oliver Coffey [2 from 2]
  • Penalties: Oliver Coffey [1 from 1]

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

St Michael’s College Scorers

  • Tries: Jules Fenelon, Patrick Wood
  • Conversions: Jules Fenelon [2 from 2]

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Charlie Molony; James O’Sullivan, Luke Kritzinger, Mark Walsh, Eoghan Walsh; Conor O’Shaughnessy, Oliver Coffey; Tom O’Riordan, Mikey Yarr, Alex Mullan; Michael Colreavy, Tommy Butler; Conor Tonge, Jack Angulo, Tom Brigg (Conall Hodges ’28).

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: David Lucey; Larry Kirkham, Jules Fenelon, Mark Canniffe, Patrick Wood; Wilhelm De Klerk, James Sherwin (Chris O’Connor ’55); Ben Howard, Tom Stewart (Tom Begley ’41), Riain Coogan; David Walsh, Mikey O’Reilly; James White, Rory Brown (Duinn Maguire ’47-’52), Sam Corrigan.

Referee: Sam Holt.

Author
Daire Walsh
sport@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     