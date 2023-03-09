Defending champions Blackrock College set up repeat Leinster Senior Cup decider

Blackrock College 17

St Michael’s College 14

IN A REPEAT of last year’s decider, defending champions Blackrock College will face Gonzaga College in the forthcoming Leinster Schools Senior Cup final following their hard-earned win against St Michael’s College at a wet and windy Energia Park this afternoon.

Having held out Michael’s close to their own posts, ‘Rock eventually broke the deadlock in this contest courtesy of a 14th-minute penalty from scrum-half Oliver Coffey.

However, the Williamstown outfit — who have won this competition an astonishing 70 times — suffered a blow when their influential No 8 Tom Brigg was forced off through injury just shy of the half-hour mark.

They found themselves increasingly on the back-foot either side of his withdrawal and Michael’s eventually pounced in the closing minute of the opening period. Following excellent build-up play by Mark Canniffe and Wilhelm De Klerk, outside centre Jules Fenelon superbly burst through a defensive gap for a try that he also converted.

This left ‘Rock 7-3 in arrears at the interval, but it didn’t take them long to regain the initiative in this penultimate round tussle.

Instead of opting for the posts, Coffey kicked a penalty to touch four minutes after the resumption. This was a shrewd decision on his part as hooker Mikey Yarr latched onto the ensuing line-out maul and powered over the whitewash in fine style.

Coffey followed up with a successful bonus strike and after Michael’s prop Riain Coogan was sent to the sin-bin on 45 minutes, flanker Conor Tonge burst over underneath a slew of bodies for his side’s second converted try.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO St. Michael's Patrick Wood scores a try. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Although this left ‘Rock within sight of a precious victory, Michael’s came storming back into the contest on the hour when Patrick Wood crossed over in the left-corner after executing a slick one-two with Chris O’Connor. Fenelon magnificently split the uprights off the resulting conversion, but ‘Rock held out in a frantic finale for a three-point triumph.

Blackrock College Scorers

Tries: Mikey Yarr, Conor Tonge

Conversions: Oliver Coffey [2 from 2]

Penalties: Oliver Coffey [1 from 1]

St Michael’s College Scorers

Tries: Jules Fenelon, Patrick Wood

Conversions: Jules Fenelon [2 from 2]

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Charlie Molony; James O’Sullivan, Luke Kritzinger, Mark Walsh, Eoghan Walsh; Conor O’Shaughnessy, Oliver Coffey; Tom O’Riordan, Mikey Yarr, Alex Mullan; Michael Colreavy, Tommy Butler; Conor Tonge, Jack Angulo, Tom Brigg (Conall Hodges ’28).

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: David Lucey; Larry Kirkham, Jules Fenelon, Mark Canniffe, Patrick Wood; Wilhelm De Klerk, James Sherwin (Chris O’Connor ’55); Ben Howard, Tom Stewart (Tom Begley ’41), Riain Coogan; David Walsh, Mikey O’Reilly; James White, Rory Brown (Duinn Maguire ’47-’52), Sam Corrigan.

Referee: Sam Holt.