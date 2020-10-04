Blackrock hit 4-26 in extra-time win over Glen Rovers and end 18-year Cork senior hurling title wait

Blackrock 4-26
Glen Rovers 4-18
A LONG SPELL of frustration was wiped away by Blackrock under the Páirc Uí Chaoimh floodlights today as they returned to the peak of Cork hurling after an extraordinarily high-scoring final.
Just like their semi-final success last week, Blackrock dug it out in normal time with Alan Connolly pointing a free to peg back Glen Rovers as it finished 3-14 to 1-20.
And Blackrock capitalised on that opportunity in extra-time with substitutes Robbie Cotter, Alan O’Callaghan and Tadhg Deasy all providing a vital scoring touch. Shane O’Keeffe netted also in extra-time while Connolly finished as top scorer with 0-13.
It marked dejection at the final hurdle for the second successive year for Glen Rovers, Cork captain Patrick Horgan firing 1-12 but it could not prevent them succumbing to their city rivals. Simon Kennefick notched a pair of brilliant goals in the second half of normal time yet they could not repel the Blackrock onslaught early in extra-time as they fired 2-4 without reply.
Glen Rovers mounted a response with talisman Horgan cutting the gap to three points as he struck 1-3 without reply yet Blackrock’s nerves were settled when Cotter cut through for a 79th minute goal and a pair of converted Connolly frees soon after sealed a famous triumph.
More to follow….
Scorers for Blackrock: Alan Connolly 0-13 (0-10f), Robbie Cotter 2-2, Tadhg Deasy (0-1 sideline), Shane O’Keeffe 1-1 each, Niall Cashman, Daniel Meaney, Michael O’Halloran, Alan O’Callaghan 0-2 each, John O’Sullivan 0-1.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Scorers for Glen Rovers: Patrick Horgan 1-12 (0-6f, 1-0 pen, 0-2 ’65), Simon Kennefick 2-0, Mark Dooley 1-2, Adam O’Donovan 0-2, Liam Coughlan, Dean Brosnan 0-1 each.
Blackrock
1. Gavin Connolly
2. Richie Laide
4. Jamie Ryan
3. Gary Norberg
7. Stephen Murphy
5. Cathal Cormack
6. Niall Cashman
8. Daniel Meaney
9. David O’Farrell
10. Mark O’Keeffe
11. Ciaran Cormack
15. John O’Sullivan
13. Michael O’Halloran
12. Shane O’Keeffe
14. Alan Connolly
Subs
Tadhg Deasy for Mark O’Keeffe (38)
John Cashman for Laide (38)
Robbie Cotter for Ciaran Cormack (52)
Alan O’Callaghan for Ryan (52)
Kevin O’Keeffe for O’Sullivan (60)
Eoin O’Farrell for David O’Farrell (69)
Mark O’Keeffe for O’Halloran (76)
David O’Shea for Connolly (80)
Glen Rovers
1. Cathal Hickey
2. Stephen McDonnell
5. Robert Downey
3. David Dooling
4. Adam Lynch
6. Brian Moylan
7. David Noonan
8. Donal Cronin
9. Adam O’Donovan
10. Dean Brosnan
11. Patrick Horgan
12. Mark Dooley
13. Conor Dorris
14. Simon Kennefick
15. Liam Coughlan
Subs
David Cunnigham for Dorris (42)
Dale Tynan for Brosnan (55)
Luke Horgan for Cronin (58)
Glenn Kennefick for Coughlan (70)
Brosnan for Tynan (70)
Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada)
COMMENTS (16)