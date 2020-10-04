Blackrock hit 4-26 in extra-time win over Glen Rovers and end 18-year Cork senior hurling title wait

Blackrock 4-26

Glen Rovers 4-18

A LONG SPELL of frustration was wiped away by Blackrock under the Páirc Uí Chaoimh floodlights today as they returned to the peak of Cork hurling after an extraordinarily high-scoring final.

Just like their semi-final success last week, Blackrock dug it out in normal time with Alan Connolly pointing a free to peg back Glen Rovers as it finished 3-14 to 1-20.

And Blackrock capitalised on that opportunity in extra-time with substitutes Robbie Cotter, Alan O’Callaghan and Tadhg Deasy all providing a vital scoring touch. Shane O’Keeffe netted also in extra-time while Connolly finished as top scorer with 0-13.

It marked dejection at the final hurdle for the second successive year for Glen Rovers, Cork captain Patrick Horgan firing 1-12 but it could not prevent them succumbing to their city rivals. Simon Kennefick notched a pair of brilliant goals in the second half of normal time yet they could not repel the Blackrock onslaught early in extra-time as they fired 2-4 without reply.

Glen Rovers mounted a response with talisman Horgan cutting the gap to three points as he struck 1-3 without reply yet Blackrock’s nerves were settled when Cotter cut through for a 79th minute goal and a pair of converted Connolly frees soon after sealed a famous triumph.

More to follow….

Scorers for Blackrock: Alan Connolly 0-13 (0-10f), Robbie Cotter 2-2, Tadhg Deasy (0-1 sideline), Shane O’Keeffe 1-1 each, Niall Cashman, Daniel Meaney, Michael O’Halloran, Alan O’Callaghan 0-2 each, John O’Sullivan 0-1.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Scorers for Glen Rovers: Patrick Horgan 1-12 (0-6f, 1-0 pen, 0-2 ’65), Simon Kennefick 2-0, Mark Dooley 1-2, Adam O’Donovan 0-2, Liam Coughlan, Dean Brosnan 0-1 each.