Come on the Fame! Blackrock Racing Syndicate celebrate victory, while Capri's drive for five is halted

The Joseph O’Brien-trained horse won the inaugural running of the Microsoft Cup Lady Riders Handicap.

By Racing Post Friday 17 May 2019, 8:49 PM
SOCIAL MEDIA STARS, The Blackrock Racing Syndicate, celebrated victory this evening as Arthurian Fame landed the Microsoft Cup Lady Riders Handicap at Leopardstown.

The enthusiasm of the syndicate might take them all the way to Royal Ascot, and they were in full voice once more as Hayley Turner partnered the four-year-old to victory in the inaugural running of the €50,000 race – the richest-ever race for female jockeys.

Members of the Blackrock Racing Syndicate celebrate winning with Arthurian Fame

Turner brought the 100-30 shot with a decisive run early in the straight and inside the final furlong he held off the late challenge of Take A Turn by three-parts-of-a-length.

No shoulder-high carry for winning trainer Joseph O’Brien this time but it was a very enjoyable victory.

Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning, meanwhile, carried off the honours on Friday night, as the consistent – if luckless – Twilight Payment landed the feature Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes in the hands of Kevin Manning.

The son of Teofilo took advantage of the below-par performance of favourite Capri, taking it up early in the straight and obtaining enough of an advantage to hold off the late challenge of Falcon Eight by three-parts-of-a-length. The Curragh Cup could be the next stop.

A most unfortunate unseat at Cork the previous Friday had left rider Stephen Mooney injured and denied Geological almost certain victory, but Mooney is very much on the mend and the Damian English-trained gelding gained recompense when making all to land the Paddy’s Rewards Club Handicap.

Bounced out close to the pace by Colin Keane, he took over before halfway and from there never saw another rival as he scored by a length-and-a-quarter from the staying-on Atlas. The winner may well turn out again at Naas on Sunday.

- Justin O’Hanlon, for more visit the Racing Post  

