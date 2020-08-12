This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

French international Matuidi leaves Juventus ahead of expected move to Inter Miami

Having joined from PSG in 2017, the midfielder went on to win three Serie A titles.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 5:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,095 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5174256
33-year-old Matuidi.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
33-year-old Matuidi.
33-year-old Matuidi.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JUVENTUS HAVE CONFIRMED the departure of Blaise Matuidi from the club today. 

The 33-year-old joined the Old Lady of Turin from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for an initial fee of €20 million and went on to win three Serie A titles as well as the Coppa Italia in 133 appearances. 

Despite having a contract that runs until next summer, the France international has come to an agreement with Juve to leave on a free. 

Matuidi, who began his professional career at Troyes before making a name for himself in Ligue 1 with Saint Etienne, is now expected to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami. 

New franchise Inter Miami, in their first season in MLS, sit bottom of the Eastern Conference having lost all five of their matches in the regular season and the ‘MLS is Back’ tournament. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie