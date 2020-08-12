French international Matuidi leaves Juventus ahead of expected move to Inter Miami

JUVENTUS HAVE CONFIRMED the departure of Blaise Matuidi from the club today.

The 33-year-old joined the Old Lady of Turin from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for an initial fee of €20 million and went on to win three Serie A titles as well as the Coppa Italia in 133 appearances.

Despite having a contract that runs until next summer, the France international has come to an agreement with Juve to leave on a free.

Matuidi, who began his professional career at Troyes before making a name for himself in Ligue 1 with Saint Etienne, is now expected to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

New franchise Inter Miami, in their first season in MLS, sit bottom of the Eastern Conference having lost all five of their matches in the regular season and the ‘MLS is Back’ tournament.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!