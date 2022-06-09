‘I genuinely think South African rugby fans have a hint of jealousy towards Ireland’

IT IS NEARLY a quarter of a century since Warren Gatland handed his pale-faced Irish tourists bottles of fake tan ahead of their arrival in South Africa for a two-test series.

“It’ll make you look more muscular,” Gatland suggested.

That was where Irish rugby was back then, uncomfortable in its own skin to the extent that the national coach believed they needed to add a bronze colour to it.

The policy failed. The Springboks won the two tests; although Ireland did put up a decent fight in the brawls that periodically broke out. At that stage Ireland had only ever defeated the Springboks once – a statistic that would remain the case for a further six years, when Jake White’s class of 2004 were defeated in Lansdowne Road.

White, remember, provided the pep talk for that Irish team by suggesting only one of them would get into his Springbok XV. Ireland won 17-12.

They’ve been winning a good bit since, not just the Heineken Cups (two for Munster, four for Leinster); but also a couple of Grand Slams and a couple more Six Nations Championships, as well as six of the last ten tests between the nations.

This season the rivalry has been extended to the respective provincial sides, two teams from each country left standing in the final four of the inaugural URC tournament, with Leinster set to host the Bulls tomorrow, before Ulster travel to South Africa on Saturday.

“The perception of Irish rugby has evolved here,” said Bobby Skinstad earlier today.

Skinstad should know. He was involved in that ’98 series – the Springboks winning those games by an aggregate score of 70-13 – and probably couldn’t have imagined a scenario unfolding whereby the perennial whipping boys became a rugby nation that rivals are seeking to emulate.

Skinstad tackles Keith Wood in 1998. Source: Patrick Bolger/INPHO

“I genuinely think that South African rugby fans have got a hint of jealousy at the organisation and cohesiveness of Irish rugby where a small rugby playing population have continued to have good results,” said Skinstad.

“We, as South Africans, see that as effective management and leadership. We see that Irish rugby is incredibly well run and is a good example of what South Africa could aspire to.

“That’s one side of the argument. The other side is that South African talent is probably at one of the highest flows – if we are talking ebb and flow – that it has been for a long time. So, we have got a lot more talent available coming through our schools and Varsity Cup and junior systems.

“Does this URC tournament mean we will continue to just feed other international clubs and teams? I personally think the opposite. I think competing in this environment means players will have a chance to window dress themselves to the world of rugby but they will also be able to remain competitively focused on playing for South Africa as opposed to disappearing from people’s view here (in South Africa) for five years and then appearing as part of an Ireland squad.

Skinstad works as a pundit. Source: Colm O'Neill/INPHO

“So, I think it (the URC) actually ticks a lot of boxes for the South African rugby public.”

This weekend will be a test of that in terms of viewing figures when Leinster take on the Bulls in one semi-final, 24 hours before the Stormers host Ulster in Cape Town.

“Ulster will feel they had the match of the Stormers in an away game already. I like them as a team because they are very accomplished in and around the ruck area; they steal a lot of ball. Defensively they are good close to the ruck.

“The respective strengths of each team will make this a really tight clash. The Ulster backline played exceptionally well in their quarter-final but the difference is that the Stormers backline has played exceptionally well all season.

“It is going to be a game whereby if the Stormers don’t do the hard yards then Ulster will be able to pick them apart. They have got enough in (Nick) Timoney, (Marcus) Rea to steal the ball if you don’t look after it. So, for me, the important thing will be the Stormers’ need to keep their own ball and to truck it up the middle before spreading it.

“If you just spread it from the very beginning then Ulster’s defence cover the field very well. They have good ruck and tackle experts who can steal the ball away, so strategy is going to be more important than physicality in this one.”

And yet his prediction is a Stormers versus Leinster final. How come?

“First, to Leinster, they have class, depth and home advantage. The Bulls have got enough (to win) but only if they produce a 10/10 display and Leinster get marked eight out of ten.

“The Stormers also should be good enough at home because they have got firepower; they are the unpolished gem of this tournament. If they made as few mistakes as Leinster then they could be championship winners going away.

“But they allow mistakes to creep into their game and I am not saying they should change their style – but if they made slightly less errors then they would be a lot harder to beat.”

