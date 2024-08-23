Bohemians braced for a different kind of boom or bust season

ALAN REYNOLDS SAID there was “plenty of soul-searching” among his staff and the Bohemians players after narrowly avoiding one of the biggest FAI Cup shocks in recent history against Kerry FC last weekend.

Some fans would argue there wouldn’t be enough time on the trip back to Dublin from Tralee to make that a worthwhile exercise.

A 4-2 penalty shootout win over the First Division club meant that journey was a grim one.

“The frustration of the supporters is shared by the players and staff, and the reality is the only positive we can take out of the game is the fact that we are in the next round,” Reynolds said in a press release ahead of tonight’s Dublin derby with Shelbourne.

“The result and performance, particularly after doing so well and digging so deep to beat [Shamrock] Rovers in the previous round to get there in the first place, was nowhere near good enough and I can assure you that there is nobody shying away from that.

“For me, the important thing for us now as a group and as a club now is how we react. We have to react well and we have to react fast. As a club, we have to stick together and dig deep to get the right performances and results that will move us back up the table.”

There will be Bohs fans wincing at every bit of those last three paragraphs. That’s because the last three months have been dire, with little in the way of progress on the pitch despite the exciting return of Dawson Devoy and Ross Tierney.

And yet.

Bohs have done so much good off the pitch in recent years, something that is now being used as a reason for their struggles on it.

It has only been this ability to transform its identity as a club that has helped to forge a stronger sense of togetherness among the support.

Dalymount Park remains a vibrant place to be, even if joy is in short supply.

Bohs last won a league game at home on 19 April and hope is fading with every setback.

Even the nature of this most recent outing in the cup has seen enthusiasm and belief wane ahead of a quarter-final away to UCD on 15 September.

“We don’t have the luxury of looking ahead to that because we need to get points on the board,” Reynolds said.

“We all understand the criticism we have received and have taken it on board. We have talented players but they are hurting, so this is a test of our resolve now, and as a group we all have to dig deep.

“What I will say is that we need to stick together as a club. We have made a lot of changes over the past couple of months but we all know that where we are right now is a long way off where we want to be.”

Reynolds knows that there is no guarantee he will survive to take charge.

The next four games before UCD have the potential to be the catalyst for what could ultimately end their 15-year wait for a trophy.

Or send them plummeting closer to the bottom given they’re only six clear of 10th place.

They are bracing themselves for a different kind of boom or bust season.

Shels away tonight is followed by Rovers at home on Sunday week in a game that kicks off at 11.30am. They better be morning people.

A re-arranged meeting with Damien Duff’s men then follows five days later before a trip to the Ryan McBride Brandwell to face a Derry City side who still have ambitions of a league and cup double.

“I just ask our fans to stick with us. We haven’t given them a lot to cheer about over the past few weeks so there is a lot of frustration there, and we never take their support for granted,” Reynolds said.

“But in all my years in the league, one of Bohs’ greatest strengths has always been that when Bohs teams have their backs against the wall, the supporters of the club get behind them and are the extra man they need to dig out the results.

“That’s where we are now. Our backs are against the wall but I believe we have a team who will come out fighting and give everything of themselves to put things right.

“I am around long enough to take criticism on the chin but our players need support and a lift, so I ask that our fans get right behind them between now and the end of the season.”

Stability is crucial, and Reynolds is someone the board wanted to be in charge before Declan Devine got the job after Keith Long’s exit.

Reynolds’s tenure has not been without controversy, though, and the decision at the start of this month to leave his coaching role with the Republic of Ireland U21s is one many felt should have happened as soon as he took the Bohs job.

Especially as he was involved in games back in June that meant he spent time in Croatia and England in the same week leading up to a domestic fixture with Derry City.

But as the Irish Mirror/Daily Star reported, Reynolds flew home on two occasions during that week to be present for training.

Poor results have heaped the pressure on and it’s only going to increase from this point on.