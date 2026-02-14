Colm Whelan hat-trick fires Bohs to big win in Sligo

Sligo Rovers 0

Bohemian FC 4

COLM WHELAN SCORED a hat-trick as Bohemians picked up their first win of the season with a comfortable 4-0 win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Bohs lead 1-0 at half-time thanks to Dayle Rooney, but were completely dominant, with Whelan’s three goals after the restart adding to a miserable evening for the home side.

The visitors were utterly dominant in the first half, and went ahead with just two minutes on the clock.

Rooney slotted his shot into the net after the hosts failed to clear the danger when Douglas James-Taylor burst forward.

And that would remain the story for the first half, with the home side really struggling to put any pressure on the Dubliners.

Patrick Hickey almost made it 2-0 from a corner, as Bohs continued to do all the attacking.

Bohs keeper Chorazka was a spectator for most of the first half, with Hickey winning the battle with Sligo’s Guinean striker Mai Traore, whose visa just came through in time for Saturday’s game.

Rovers did start the second half better, but that spell came to an end when Bohs added a second, as Whelan got his first.

A brilliant ball found the run of Whelan, and Rovers keeper Sargeant had come out of his box, with the former UCD man bursting past him and firing into the net.

Moments later, it was 3-0 when Whelan linked up with Ross Tierney and Senan Mullen, again finishing off a nice move with a comfortable finish.

And he had his hat-trick on 67 minutes when Traore fouled Tierney inside the box, with Whelan sending Sargeant the wrong way.

Rovers had no answer to the waves of attack from Bohs, and again Chorazka wasn’t troubled whatsoever in the second half, as Bohs eased to a big win in their second game of the season.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Jeannot Esua, Gareth McElroy (Shane Blaney, 46), Ollie Denham, Will Fitzgerald, Seb Quirk, Daire Patton (A Meekison, 75), Jad Hakiki (C Kavanagh, 62), Alex Nolan (S Stewart, 75), Ryan O’Kane, Mai Traore.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka, Darragh Power, Sam Todd, Patrick Hickey, Jordan Flores, Senan Mullen, Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney, Dayle Rooney, Douglas James-Taylor, Colm Whelan.

Referee: Alan Patchell