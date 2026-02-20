Devoy hits stunning free-kick to continue Bohemians' unbeaten start

Derry City 0

Bohemians 1

Simon Collins reports from

DAWSON DEVOY’S SUBLIME free-kick earned Bohemians a first win over Derry City on Foyleside since April 2023.

Alan Reynolds’ side extended their impressive unbeaten start to the season and moved top of the table as the Dubliners burst Derry’s bubble at Brandywell.

It was Derry’s first home defeat since a loss to Shamrock Rovers in May last season as their stuttering start continues.

Bohs hit the woodwork in either half as Ross Tierney steered it onto the inside of the post before Brandon Fleming cleared off the line.

James Clarke scored eight times for Bohemians last term and he could’ve scored his first for Derry with five minutes to go in the first half, but he scuffed his effort onto the post.

Devoy settled the game with that stunning strike which struck the underside oft he bar before nestling into the net.

Dawson Devoy's well struck freekick fires Bohemians into the lead! 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/8s3FEdTmpL — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) February 20, 2026

Tiernan Lynch, celebrating his 50th birthday this week, made three changes to the team held 2-2 at home to Dundalk last week.

Jamie Stott came in for his first appearance of the season, replacing Rob Slevin who dropped to the bench.

Ben Doherty was also back in the starting line-up for the first time since April 2025, replacing Adam O’Reilly. It was the full-back’s first appearance since coming on as a sub against Drogheda in August last year and he started at right back.

And new signing Eddie Beach who joined on loan from Kilmarnock 24 hours previously received his international clearance just in time to make his debut, ousting teenager Shea Callister in goals.

Unsurprisngly Alan Reynolds kept faith with the team who romped to a 4-0 victory over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds last Saturday.

The Bohs boss was forced to make a switch prior to kick-off as Douglas James-Taylor picked up an injury in the warm-up and he was replced by Ireland U21 international Harry Vaughan replaced him, making his first start since his loan move from Hull City.

Derry conceded a first half goal in both of their opening games this season and were fortunate not to be behind after 13 minutes.

Dayle Rooney crossed dangerously into the penalty area and somehow Tierney fluffed his lines from four yards as the ball struck the inside of the post before Brandon Fleming cleared off the line.

Bohs tested Beach on 35 minutes when Sean Mullen’s strike through a crowd of legs on the half volley was parried away by the Welshman. The rebound fell to Mullen again and his follow up shot was saved comfortably.

Derry’s first promising opportunity arrived with five minutes of the first half remaining as they broke at pace through Doherty after Hickey was sloppy in possession. The Derry man had options either side but opted to shoot and his 25 yard effort deflected high into the air.

It dropped to Clarke’s feet; his first touch took it away from Todd but he stubbed his shot and it struck the outside of the post with Kacper Chorazka beaten.

Bohs started the second half confidently and hit the woodwork once again when Rooney’s corner kick was flicked onto the top of the crossbar by Hickey on 55 minutes.

Carl Winchester, back in his favoured midfield role, tested Chorazka with a stinging effort from 25 yards but the Bohs stopper gathered at the second attempt.

Bohs hit the front in emphatic style on 65 minutes as Devoy fired a 22 yard free-kick over the wall and Beach tipped it onto the underside of the crossbar with his fingertips but it nestled into the back of the net.

It was the third successive match Derry fell behind and they faced an uphill task to get back into this clash.

The home side came so close to the equaliser when Duffy raced down the left and sent his cross across the face of goal but Thomas couldn’t get that vital touch and it went wide.

It was another gilt-edged opportunity for the home side but it could’ve been a lot worse for the Candystripes as Bohs grew in confidence. Tierney did brilliantly and it eventually reached Rooney who forced a smart save from Beach at full stretch.

Moments later Whelan cut open the Derry defence and Rooney fired toward the near post but Beach parried the shot, and Doherty scrambled it away.

Bohs soaked up the pressure in the final 10 minutes and when Thomas broke through at pace Chorazka saved with his feet. It broke to substitute Gavin Whyte but his strike from the penalty spot was charged down by Devoy.

The fourth official signalled seven minutes of added time and while Bohs were camped in their own half, the visitors almost added a second in the final minute as Parsons raced through but Beach saved with his feet.

It mattered little as Bohs celebrated an early statement win to end Derry’s 12 match unbeaten league run.

Derry City: Beach; Doherty, P. McClean, Stott, Fleming; Carl Winchester, J. McClean; Markey (Whyte 70), Clarke (Akinyemi 70), Duffy; Thomas (Rylah 94).

Bohemians: Chorazka; Power, Hickey, Todd, Mullen; Rooney (Morahan 82), Devoy, Flores, Tierney (Byrne 90); Whelan (Martin 82) ,Vaughan (Parsons 64)

Referee: Marc Lynch.