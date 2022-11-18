Bohemians launch annual Christmas toy drive for children in Direct Provision

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division side Bohemians have launched their annual Christmas toy drive for children in Direct Provision, a campaign that raised over €80,000 last year.

The club have again set an €80,000 target for this year’s campaign, which would ensure a toy worth €35 can be bought for each and every one of the 2500 children living in Direct Provision in Ireland.

The campaign is organised by Bohemians and Bang Bang Cafe in Phibsborough, and all gifts will be delivered free of charge by DHL Ireland. The presents will be wrapped and packed at the RDS on 5 December, with players from both the men’s and women’s first teams at Bohemians getting involved.

Gifts can be dropped into Dalymount Park or Bang Bang Cafe nearby, or online donations can be made at this link.

Advertisement