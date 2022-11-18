Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 18 November 2022
Advertisement

Bohemians launch annual Christmas toy drive for children in Direct Provision

The scheme is now in its fifth year and is aiming to present a gift to every child living in Direct Provision in Ireland.

1 hour ago 526 Views 2 Comments

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division side Bohemians have launched their annual Christmas toy drive for children in Direct Provision, a campaign that raised over €80,000 last year. 

The club have again set an €80,000 target for this year’s campaign, which would ensure a toy worth €35 can be bought for each and every one of the 2500 children living in Direct Provision in Ireland. 

The campaign is organised by Bohemians and Bang Bang Cafe in Phibsborough, and all gifts will be delivered free of charge by DHL Ireland. The presents will be wrapped and packed at the RDS on 5 December, with players from both the men’s and women’s first teams at Bohemians getting involved. 

Gifts can be dropped into Dalymount Park or Bang Bang Cafe nearby, or online donations can be made at this link. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie