Kelly fires four goals as Bohemians thrash Drogheda at Dalymount

Bohemians 5

Drogheda United 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

GOALS WERE EXPECTED as the league’s two top scoring teams played out an enthralling encounter in the Dublin 7 sunshine, but unfortunately for the high-flying Drogs they were all for the home side.

Talismanic front man Georgie Kelly scored four for the home side and with just 10 minutes played, he broke the deadlock. Ross Tierney left his marker for dead in the middle of the park with a clever drop of the shoulder, and had the quality to play a delightful slide rule pass to split the Drogheda defence to Kelly who tucked it way past the onrushing David Odumoso.

Tim Clancy’s men, fresh and full of confidence from a fantastic away win at joint table-toppers Sligo Rovers, responded well to the setback. The league’s joint top scorer, Chris Lyons almost added to his impressive haul when he showed excellent quick feet in the area to fashion half a yard for himself, but his strike was inches away from the top corner.

The Gypsies hit back with a swift counter attack through Tierney and Dawson Devoy, with the latter seeing his gilt edged chance well saved. Drogheda failed to clear their lines from the resulting set piece and Georgie Kelly added to his haul for the evening.

Rob Cornwall, making his return from injury, floated a deep cross to the back post towards Tierney, who rose incredibly well to win the header, and as the ball dropped in the area, the unmarked Kelly did the rest, volleying home to make it two.

The visitors opted for a double change to try to drag themselves back into the tie, with ex-Bohs fan favourite Dinny Corcoran and Killian Phillips, replacing Jake Hyland and more surprisingly Chris Lyons. But before the duo had a chase to make an impact the hosts added a third almost immediately.

Liam Burt was the man who put the finishing touches to yet another swift break, with Tierney fizzing in a ball form the right wing to Kelly’s feet, but must have had eyes in the back of his head, as he stepped over the ball and let it run through to the flying Scotsman to calmly finish.

Drogheda just had no answer to Irish under-21 Ross Tierney who was central to everything that was good from Bohs, The 20-year old was really enjoying himself and again showed why he is so highly rated as he forced the fourth.

Picking up a loose ball on the edge of the area, Tierney went on a dribble, attracting most of the Drogheda defence, with the ball eventually spilling to Kelly, who showed supreme composure to step around Odumoso and slot home for his hat-trick.

There were still more than 15 minutes to play when Kelly incredibly grabbed his fourth of the game. Substitute Stephen Mallon clipped a delightful cross from the left wing right on the money, as Kelly lobbed his header beautifully over the on-rushing Drogheda stopper.

A clinical performance from Keith Long’s men in the end, who will be delighted to drag themselves closer to the top four, and sets the Phibsboro side up nicely for a mouthwatering Dublin Derby against the old enemy Shamrock Rovers on Monday night.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Rory Feely, Rob Cornwall, Ciaran Kelly, Ali Cooote (Stephen Mallon, 62’), Liam Burt (Keith Ward, 62’), Georgie Kelly (Bastien Hery, 74’), Conor Levingston, Tyreke Wilson, Ross Tierney (Jamie Mullins, 69’), Dawson Devoy (Keith Buckley, 62’)

Subs: Enda Minogue, Anto Breslin, Stephen Mallon, Keith Ward, Keith Buckley, Bastien Hery, Jamie Mullins, Jack Moylan, Sean Grehan

Drogheda United: David Odumoso, James Brown, Conor Kane, Daniel O’Reilly, Darragh Markey, Gary Deegan (Luke Heeney, 59’), Chris Lyons (Dinny Corcoran, 45’), Jake Hyland (Killian Phillips, 45’), Mark Doyle (James Clarke, 59’), Ronan Murray (Jordan Adeyemo, 59’), Dane Massey

Subs: Colin McCabe, Dinny Corcoran, Brandon Bermingham, Charles Mutawe, Killian Phillips, Jordan Adeyemo, Luke Heeney, James Clarke, Ryan O’Shea

Referee: Ben Connolly

