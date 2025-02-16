LIVE: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, League of Ireland

30 mins — Bohemians 1-0 Shamrock Rovers: Liam Smith’s touch is a loose one, and Lee Grace beats him to the ball. Smith commits the foul, and earns himself a booking in the process.
28 mins — Substitution for Shamrock Rovers: There’s been a delay to the restart while Adam Matthews receives treatment for a nasty looking injury sustained in trying to prevent the goal. He’s helped from the pitch, and former Bohs man Danny Grant comes on to replace him.
GOAL FOR BOHEMIANS! Bohemians 1-0 Shamrock Rovers (Tierney 25)
Bohs lead — and it’s no less than they deserve following a lovely team move. Mousset comes back into his own half to link up with Parsons, and as the Frenchman returns the one-two, Parsons has acres of space on the left. He runs at Lopes, who thinks about putting a foot in before thinking better of it, and when Parsons shoots on goal, it comes off the outstretched boot of Ed McGinty and then onto the post. From there, it’s a question of who can react quickest — and it’s Ross Tierney who arrives to slam it into the empty net and give Bohs the lead in the Aviva!
22 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Chances at both ends! First for Rovers, as Graham Burke cuts in from the right, skips inside Mountney, drives into the box and crosses, where it comes off a Bohs boot and falls to Mandroiu. He shoots but can’t force it through the field of Bohs bodies, and there’s nothing doing with the Hoops’ appeals for a handball.
Bohs counter quickly and Mousset has a chance to run at Lopes and Grace. The new man does really well — but so do the Rovers duo, who hold him up and nick possession away.
21 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Hurried clearance by Ed McGinty, and as it bounces off one of his own players, he’s surely relieved to see nothing worse than a throw in.
19 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Patient spell from both sides — Rovers working it out from the back, Bohs keeping their shape out of possession. Cleary steps into midfield and tries to set Noonan free in behind the Bohs defence, but Rob Cornwall is alive to the danger.
14 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Rovers are struggling to keep a lid on Dawson Devoy in this opening quarter of an hour, and Danny Mandroiu becomes the second Hoops player to pick up a yellow card. Devoy skips away from him, and Mandroiu fairly cynically clips him from behind.
13 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Watts tries to play a slide-rule pass through to find Michael Noonan, but Talbot is alert and snuffs out the danger.
11 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Lys Mousset’s first meaningful involvement is to rob Lopes of possession as Rovers try to play out from the back. The chance comes to nothing, but that’s a warning shot for Rovers.
10 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Watts sets it for Burke on the edge of the box with a nice little bit of footwork, and Burke has a go again — but again, Talbot is more than equal to it.
9 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Graham Burke tries his luck from distance with no other options on. It bounces just in front of James Talbot but the Bohs keeper sees it the whole way and gets his body squarely behind it.
7 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Inviting delivery from Devoy, and McGinty comes through a crowd of players to try to punch it clear, but it evades everyone in the box.
6 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Connor Parsons sizes up Adam Matthews out on the left and decides that he likes the look of the challenge. He beats Rovers’ new man on the outside and does well to win a corner.
5 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Most of the opening minutes have been played in the Bohs half, but as they venture forward, Rovers keeper Ed McGinty is alert to pick Ross Tierney’s cross out of the air.
3 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Dan Cleary gives the ball away cheaply in front of the dugouts and then, possibly mindful of the fact that this has happened under the nose of his manager, scythes down Dawson Devoy. Cleary picks up the first yellow card.
2 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: The crowd inside the Aviva Stadium are certainly making their voices heard as the smoke from the flares settles over the pitch. Both sides just settling into it in the opening exchanges.
KICK OFF: Rovers, attacking the South Stand in this first half, get us underway.
TEAM NEWS: Three changes to the Rovers side which scored that magnificent first-leg win on Thursday night in Molde; Gary O’Neill, Adam Matthews and Graham Burke all start with Matty Healy, Danny Grant and Aaron McEneff dropping to the bench.
Thursday’s teenage hero Michael Noonan — fresh from school on Friday morning — starts up top for the Hoops again.
Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes (captain), Lee Grace; Josh Honohan, Gary O’Neill, Dylan Watts, Daniel Mandroiu, Adam Matthews; Graham Burke, Michael Noonan.
TEAM NEWS: All eyes will be on the man leading the line for Bohs in the Aviva this afternoon — Lys Mousset, formerly of Sheffield United and Bournemouth in the Premier League, wears the number 11 shirt.
Bohemians: James Talbot; Liam Smith, Rob Cornwall, Leigh Kavanagh, John Mountney; Niall Morahan, Dawson Devoy (captain); Dayle Rooney, Ross Tierney, Connor Parsons; Lys Mousset.
The opening weekend of the new League of Ireland season season reaches a crescendo this afternoon with a massive crowd of over 32,000 headed for the Aviva Stadium for the latest instalment of a fierce Dublin derby in which no quarter is ever asked nor given.
Kick-off between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers is at 2pm.
Will Dublin be red and black, or green and white, this afternoon? Stay with us to find out.
