LIVE: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, League of Ireland

22 mins — Bohemians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers: Chances at both ends! First for Rovers, as Graham Burke cuts in from the right, skips inside Mountney, drives into the box and crosses, where it comes off a Bohs boot and falls to Mandroiu. He shoots but can’t force it through the field of Bohs bodies, and there’s nothing doing with the Hoops’ appeals for a handball.

Bohs counter quickly and Mousset has a chance to run at Lopes and Grace. The new man does really well — but so do the Rovers duo, who hold him up and nick possession away.